State of emergency declared in Sicily due to drought

By Euronews

Severe lack of rain and poor maintenance of irrigation facilities have led to water rationing affecting more than 800,000 citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

A state of emergency has been declared in Sicily, as the region experiences the worst drought in nearly 20 years. Experts say this instance could be the third most serious water crisis ever recorded.

The effects of the drought on the agricultural sector are serious, with the lack of rain impacting the production of grain and fruit.

Drought state of emergency: Cartabellotta commissioner

In early February, President of Sicily Renato Schifani declared the drought a natural disaster. "Sicily is the only region in Italy and among the few in Europe in a red zone due to a shortage of water resources. Morocco and Algeria are in the same situation," said a statement sent out by the regional government.

Farmers and breeders are particularly struggling with the dry spell, having already been affected by severe weather in 2023.

In response, Schifani's government has appointed Dario Cartabellotta, general manager of the Agriculture department, as commissioner.

Cartabellota's mandate will be to streamline procedures to respond to the drought, support transhumance expenses, oversee the exemption of rent payments for public grazing areas and the disbursement of an initial 5 million euro contribution to farms for the purchase of fodder and water supply.

Water level of lakes reduced in Sicily

The state of emergency is just the tip of the iceberg - the situation has been in freefall for several years now.

For the first time, the compulsory rationing of drinking water will affect almost the entire region of Sicily and not just a few cities. Due to low rainfall, the water level in Lake Rosamarina, just outside Palermo, has dropped dramatically.

But the crisis is not just down to climate change.

"The water management consortia in Sicily, the only organisations responsible for managing water for irrigation purposes, have been in commission for over thirty years," Massimo Gargano, Director General of the Associazione Nazionale Bonifiche Irrigazioni ('ANBI' - loosely translated as the National Irrigation Reclamation Association) told Euronews.

"For three decades, the region has lacked an adequate management structure, with no new projects, and maintenance has not been carried out adequately."

Water rationed in 93 municipalities in Sicily

For local authorities, the situation is serious.

Without timely intervention, there is a real risk that in a few weeks citizens will be without water.

"Around 10-15% of water is already rationed in 55 municipalities. However, as of Monday 4 March, water rationing will be implemented in more than 93 municipalities, affecting 850,000 residents. In some cases, rationing could reach 45%," Massimo Burruano, Operations Director at water management company Siciliacque, told Euronews.