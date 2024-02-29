By Euronews

An investigation commissioned by several Danish regional councils says the situation is critical and threatens the country's transition to a green economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than half of Denmark's drinking water supplies are contaminated with pesticides and other toxins, a new report has revealed.

The investigation commissioned by Danske Regioner, which covers Denmark's five regions, also found that one in ten water sources exceeds acceptable levels for various dangerous substances.

“The contamination of Danish drinking water has reached a critical point," the organisation said in a press release. "If we want clean drinking water for our children, something must be done now."

Danske Regioner sent a letter to the Danish minister for the environment, Magnus Heunicke, warning of the threats to the country's water supplies.

Several waterworks are in the process of purifying their drinking water to eliminate residues of pesticides and other toxins.

Meanwhile, geologists have warned that Copenhagen is using up to 2.5 times more water than is considered sustainable.