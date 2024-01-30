Last Generation says its tactics will remain ‘unignorable’ with more direct confrontation of polluters.

Members of Germany's climate activism group Last Generation say they will no longer glue themselves to streets in protest.

The controversial tactic has infuriated many in recent years as it is used to block traffic and create chaos in busy cities, in a bid to create "peaceful friction".

But the group said on Monday that it will abandon the approach and move on to holding what it calls “disobedient assemblies”.

The Last Generation group frequently blocked roads in Berlin and other cities over the past two years, its best-known but far from its only tactic in a campaign of protests that also included spraying the capital's Brandenburg Gate with orange paint, among other things.

The group's tactics were widely criticised, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz described them as “completely nutty”.

Police officers remove the glued hand of a climate activist from a road during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany, 28 September 2023. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file

Last Generation climate protests will still be 'unignorable'

Last Generation asserted that the number of demonstrators has increased enormously in the past two years and said that “from now on we will protest in a different form - but it will remain unignorable.”

From March onward, “instead of dividing into small groups and blocking roads, we will hold disobedient gatherings with many people. And where we cannot be ignored,” the group said in a statement.

As well as that, the group said it will increasingly “directly confront” those it considers responsible for climate destruction, for instance by confronting politicians and other decision-makers in public and on camera.

It will also “increasingly visit places of fossil destruction for our protest,” it added, pointing to past protests at airports, oil pipelines and an energy company.

Last Generation's actions have been overshadowed recently by protests against Germany's far right and other demonstrations, including by farmers against cuts to their diesel subsidies.