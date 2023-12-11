We're heading into the final hours at the UN climate conference with COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber pushing to finish on time. But can a final deal be agreed that works for everyone?
'None of us have had much sleep': Countries urged to phase out fossil fuels on COP28's final daysUN officials and activists say negotiators have no time to lose to agree on how to cap planet-warming emissions and keep the worst of warming at bay.
While we're waiting, let's run through what it is that we are actually waiting for anyone who hasn't been following the process.
A draft text from the COP28 presidency is expected at some point today. It will bring together all of the things countries have discussed at this climate conference from major topics like fossil fuels and loss and damage to more technical details like carbon markets that have received a little less coverage.
Once it is published, there will be even more discussion, wrangling with wording and negotiation to reach a point where all countries are willing to unanimously adopt the final text. This requirement for consensus is why we often see much more cautious, ambiguous language in these documents.
There's a lot to go through and a number of sticking points (like a fossil fuel phaseout) still left to get in the way before it becomes an official global climate pact like the Glasgow Pact from COP26 or the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan from COP27 last year.
It is looking like it will take a herculean effort to conclude before the scheduled end of COP28 at 11 am on Tuesday. And, if history tells us anything, there's a good chance we'll end up in overtime or even looking to COP29 in Azerbaijan next year for some of the more technical parts of the text.
'We're out of road - and almost out of time' - UN chief
UN chief Antonio Guterres has also spoken to reporters this morning after returning to Dubai from the Doha forum in Qatar.
With COP28 scheduled to wrap tomorrow, Guterres said there are "still large gaps that need to be bridged".
He asked negotiators to aim for "maximum ambition" on two fronts: reducing greenhouse gas emissions and delivering climate justice.
The UN chief also said that the next two years are vital, meaning governments must leave Dubai with a "clear understanding" of what is needed between now and COP30 in Brazil.
"So as we approach the finish line for COP28, my main message is clear:
"We must conclude COP28 with an ambitious outcome that demonstrates decisive action and a credible plan to keep 1.5 alive and protect those on the frontlines of the climate crisis," Guterres said.
"We can’t keep kicking the can down the road. We are out of road – and almost out of time."
Clear the 'tactical blockades' and 'strategic landmines' says UN climate chief
Head of the UN climate change body, Simon Stiell, has told reporters this morning that the remaining negotiations have "narrowed significantly" with two issues now at the head of the table.
Stiell said these were the level of ambition on mitigation and willingness to back the transition with the proper means to support it. He said the highest level of ambition was possible for both.
"I repeat – the highest levels of ambition are possible on both. But if we reduce on one, we reduce our ability to get either.
"So that leaves us with the question: how do we get, from here, a meaningful deal?"
Stiell called out "tactical blockades" which were holding up progress and "strategic landmines that blow it up for one, blow it up for all".
The UN climate change chief urged negotiators to reject incrementalism, respect each party's seat at the table and keep the highest ambition front and centre.
"We do not have a moment to lose in this crucial home stretch," Stiell said.
But first here's an update on what you missed yesterday.
Food day got off to a flying start with the announcement that a “vanguard” of countries, including Brazil and Norway, are grouping together to transform their food and land use systems.
Established under the Paris Agreement in 2015, the global goal on adaptation (GGA) is a framework to help channel money for adaptation - and get it flowing on the same scale as finance for mitigation (which concerns supporting countries to cut emissions). After two years of work, a draft text on the GGA was published yesterday morning - to a mixed reception from campaigners and experts.
The International Energy Agency warned that emissions-cutting pledges made by more than 100 countries and 50 fossil fuel firms at the start of COP28 aren't enough to limit global warming to 1.5°C.
If these pledges are delivered, it would reduce emissions by 4 billion metric tonnes of CO2 equivalents by 2030. That is 30 per cent of what is needed to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
"They would not be nearly enough to move the world onto a path to reaching international climate targets," the IEA said.
And, as the end of the summit rapidly approaches, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said late yesterday that he is urging countries to come to negotiations "prepared with solutions" and "ready to be flexible and accept compromise".
The "time has come for us to switch gears", he said.
Today, we await a draft text from the presidency that brings together all the strands of the conference - from fossil fuels to renewable energy, adaptation and climate finance.
UN chief Antonio Guterres is back in Dubai from Doha and has left leaders with three urgent appeals:
I have come back to #COP28, because we are on the brink of climate disaster & this conference must mark a turning point.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 10, 2023
I am here to renew my urgent appeal to leaders:
Recommit to the 1.5°C warming limit.
End the fossil fuel age.
Deliver climate justice.
Make #COP28 count.