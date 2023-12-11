10:57

While we're waiting, let's run through what it is that we are actually waiting for anyone who hasn't been following the process.

A draft text from the COP28 presidency is expected at some point today. It will bring together all of the things countries have discussed at this climate conference from major topics like fossil fuels and loss and damage to more technical details like carbon markets that have received a little less coverage.



Once it is published, there will be even more discussion, wrangling with wording and negotiation to reach a point where all countries are willing to unanimously adopt the final text. This requirement for consensus is why we often see much more cautious, ambiguous language in these documents.

There's a lot to go through and a number of sticking points (like a fossil fuel phaseout) still left to get in the way before it becomes an official global climate pact like the Glasgow Pact from COP26 or the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan from COP27 last year.

It is looking like it will take a herculean effort to conclude before the scheduled end of COP28 at 11 am on Tuesday. And, if history tells us anything, there's a good chance we'll end up in overtime or even looking to COP29 in Azerbaijan next year for some of the more technical parts of the text.