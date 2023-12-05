06:50

Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28

At least 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists have been granted access to COP28, according to an analysis by the Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition.

The coalition says that significantly more fossil fuel lobbyists were granted access than almost every country delegation. Only Brazil with 3081 people and host country UAE with 4409 outnumber them.

That's also more passes to COP28 than the 10 most climate-vulnerable nations combined. And more than seven times as many as the representatives of Indigenous Peoples present.

"It is clear that this COP is not here to take true climate action to address the climate crisis," says Brenna Two Bears, lead coordinator of the Indigenous Environmental Network.

"This is evident in how the UNFCCC permits nearly eight times the amount of badges for fossil fuel lobbyists than Indigenous delegates from the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change."

Compared to last year at COP27 in Egypt, there are almost four times as many oil and gas industry-affiliated lobbyists. And that itself was a record year.

"These findings tell us that the dynamics within these spaces remain fundamentally colonial. It comes as no surprise that the majority of the corporations influencing these talks are from the Global North," says Caroline Muturi from IBON Africa.

"In years past COPs have become an avenue for many companies to greenwash their polluting businesses and foist dangerous distractions from real climate action."