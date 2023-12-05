The latest from Energy, just transition and Indigenous Peoples day in Dubai.
Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28
At least 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists have been granted access to COP28, according to an analysis by the Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition.
The coalition says that significantly more fossil fuel lobbyists were granted access than almost every country delegation. Only Brazil with 3081 people and host country UAE with 4409 outnumber them.
That's also more passes to COP28 than the 10 most climate-vulnerable nations combined. And more than seven times as many as the representatives of Indigenous Peoples present.
"It is clear that this COP is not here to take true climate action to address the climate crisis," says Brenna Two Bears, lead coordinator of the Indigenous Environmental Network.
"This is evident in how the UNFCCC permits nearly eight times the amount of badges for fossil fuel lobbyists than Indigenous delegates from the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change."
Compared to last year at COP27 in Egypt, there are almost four times as many oil and gas industry-affiliated lobbyists. And that itself was a record year.
"These findings tell us that the dynamics within these spaces remain fundamentally colonial. It comes as no surprise that the majority of the corporations influencing these talks are from the Global North," says Caroline Muturi from IBON Africa.
"In years past COPs have become an avenue for many companies to greenwash their polluting businesses and foist dangerous distractions from real climate action."
Good morning once again from us here in Dubai!
Here's a quick catch-up on what you missed yesterday.
The atmosphere has been somewhat overshadowed by revelations that COP28 president Al Jaber said a phase-out of fossil fuels would not allow sustainable development “unless you want to take the world back into caves”.
In response to the furore around the report from UK newspaper The Guardian, which concerns comments that the Adnoc CEO made during an online event on 21 November, the presidency called a surprise press conference.
"We're here because we very much believe and respect the science," Al Jaber sought to reassure the crowd.
Other topics on the table yesterday were finance, trade, gender equality and accountability.
A new ‘Gender-Responsive Just Transitions & Climate Action Partnership’ was unveiled, endorsed by over 60 Parties. With a three-year package of measures, it seeks to address the disproportionate impact of climate-related job loss on women.
And a number of countries and banks - including the UK, France, World Bank and European Investment Bank (EIB) - agreed to include more climate-resilient debt clauses in their lending. These CRDCs allow vulnerable countries to pause debt repayments when climate disaster strikes, affording them ‘breathing space’ to recover.
Today the focus turns to energy and industry, the just transition, and Indigenous Peoples.