By Euronews Green with APTN

Norway hopes to save money from Russia with this €500,000 fence fix to stop the Sámi reindeer herds crossing the border.

Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighbouring country. These are costly strolls for Oslo, which has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland.

So far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures and grazing land, according to Norwegian officials.

The reindeer barrier along the Norway-Russia border spans 150 kilometres and dates back to 1954. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency said a stretch of about 7 kilometres between the Norwegian towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog would be replaced.

The construction, with a price tag of 3.7 million kroner (around €496,000), is to be completed by 1 October, the agency said.

How expensive are the reindeer crossings for Norway?

People work to build a new fence along the border with Russia, next to Storskog, Norway, 23 August 2023. HT Gjerde Finnmark/AP

The work is a challenge, however, as the workers have to stay on the Norwegian side of the border “at all times" during construction, "which makes the work extra demanding,” said Magnar Evertsen of the agency. If a worker crossed into Russian territory, without a Russian visa, that would amount to illegal entry.

The reindeer crossings bring on a lot of additional bureaucracy. Russia has sent two compensation claims, the agency said.

One claims is for nearly 50,000 kroner (€6,700) per reindeer that crossed into Russia to graze in the sprawling Pasvik Zapovednik natural reserve in the Russian Murmansk region. The other claim is asking for a lump sum of nearly 47 million kroner (around €6.3 million) in total for the days the animals grazed in the park, which consists mostly of lakes, rivers, forests and marshland.

The agency said that of the 42 animals that entered Russia this year, 40 have been brought back to Norway and the remaining two are expected to come back soon.

Why were the reindeer killed for crossing over?

A man works to build a new fence along the border with Russia, next to Storskog, Norway. HT Gjerde Finnmark/AP

The returned animals have since been slaughtered out of fear that they may wander back to Russia, Evertsen said. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority may demand the carcasses be destroyed for safety reasons, the government body said in a statement.

The reindeer are herded by the Indigenous Sámi people in central and Arctic Norway. Formerly known as the Lapps, the Sámi are believed to have originated in Central Asia and settled with their reindeer herds in Arctic Europe around 9,000 years ago.

They traditionally live in Lapland, which stretches from northern parts of Norway through Sweden and Finland to Russia. Across the Arctic region, the majority live on the Norwegian side of the border.