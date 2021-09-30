The world's fastest electric car charger has been launched by Swiss tech giant, ABB, and will be available in Europe by the end of 2021.

The company, valued at around €2.6 billion, says the new Terra 360 modular charger can charge up to four vehicles at once. This means drivers don't have to wait if somebody else is already charging ahead of them at the refill station - they simply pull up to another plug.

The device can fully charge any electric car within 15 minutes and delivers 100km of range in less than 3 minutes.

ABB has seen rising demand for chargers and has sold more than 460,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 88 markets since it entered the e-mobility business in 2010.

"With governments around the world writing public policy that favours electric vehicles and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate is higher than ever," says Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility Division.

ABB’s new Terra 360 is a modular charger which can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles. ABB

Theodor Swedjemark, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at ABB, adds that road transport currently accounts for nearly a fifth of global CO2 emissions and therefore e-mobility is critical to achieving the Paris climate goals.

The EV charger is also wheelchair accessible and features an ergonomic cable management system that helps drivers plug in quickly.

The chargers will be on the market in Europe and the United States by the end of the year, with Latin America and the Asia Pacific regions due to follow in 2022.