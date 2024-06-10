Watch: The guardian angel providing prosthetic limbs to amputated children in Nigeria

Crystal Chigbu is transforming the lives of disabled children through her organisation, the Irede Foundation.

Crystal Chigbu's daughter was born with a congenital limb deformity. With no other choice but to have her daughter's leg amputated, Crystal found that there was little to no help available to children and families of amputees.

This experience inspired her to establish a foundation dedicated to providing prosthetic limbs to children who had lost limbs. The Irede Foundation was established to enable disabled children to live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Crystal's work through the Irede Foundation has transformed the life of Perry Odigie, a young double-amputee. Before receiving his prosthetic limbs, he could not walk to school or go to the shops alone. However, thanks to the foundation's support, Perry can now walk independently.

The Irede Foundation also provides physiotherapy, teaches children how to walk with their new limbs, and facilitates amputation support groups. Crystal also organises public walking campaigns to raise awareness of limb loss and end discrimination.

Through these initiatives, Crystal and her team are significantly impacting the lives of hundreds of children. Her unwavering commitment to raising awareness for children like her daughter is changing attitudes in Nigeria, ensuring a brighter future for these children.