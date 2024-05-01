Military hardware, including tanks, captured by Russia in Ukraine, are on display in Victory Park for a month-long open-air exhibition leading up to the country’s Victory Day celebrations.

Russian state TV aired footage on Sunday (28 April) showcasing preparations for an upcoming open-air exhibition of Western equipment captured in Ukraine.

The month-long exhibition, scheduled to open in Moscow today (1 May), will feature 30 armoured vehicles, captured from various countries, including the United States. the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Australia, and South Africa.

Described as a celebration of Russia’s success “against Ukrainian militants and their Western supporters,” the video depicted heavy trucks transporting multi-ton vehicles and cranes lifting them into position in Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill, Moscow's designated venue for the display.

Signs at the exhibition read: “Our victory is inevitable!”

Military policemen guard an exhibition of tanks, APCs and guns of Ukrainian armed forces captured during the fighting. Moscow, Russia, 26 April 2024. Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov/AP

A Russian soldier walks past a Leopard 2A6 tank that belonged to the Ukrainian army is seen on display in Moscow. Tuesday, 30 April 2024. Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov/AP

Among the showcased vehicles was a Leopard tank, which reportedly encountered an anti-tank mine during a battle near Berdychi in Ukraine, resulting in damage to its right track.

Russian state TV channel RU-RTR also shared footage of an Abrams tank still awaiting delivery to Moscow for the exhibition. According to the broadcaster, this tank was hit by an anti-tank missile crew from the Center group of forces under Berdychi.