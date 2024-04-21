A huge show of Caspar David Friedrich’s iconic landscapes that marks the 250th anniversary of his birth is opening in Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunsets in calm ports, ships in waveless waters, and young men and women looking into the distance - these serene scenes encapsulate the essence of German Romanticism as depicted by the renowned painter Caspar David Friedrich.

Now, the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin is hosting a major exhibition showcasing 115 of his landscape masterpieces. The showcase honours the 250th anniversary of Friedrich's birth, who is hailed as one of Germany's preeminent artists over the past two centuries.

But Friedrich's artistic legacy wasn't always celebrated. Born in Greifswald, northeastern Germany, in 1774, he faded into obscurity during the latter half of the 19th century.

But, a pivotal moment occurred in 1906 when Berlin's Nationalgalerie staged an exhibition commemorating a century of German art, prominently featuring Friedrich's works. This resurgence propelled Friedrich back into the spotlight, lauding him as a master of light and atmosphere.

A man sits in front of a copy of Caspa David Friedrich's painting Monastery Cemetery In Snow' at the Alte Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

Visitors to the exhibition can expect some of Friedrich's most famous pieces such as the evocative "The Sea of Ice," the majestic "Chalk Cliffs on Rügen," and the awe-inspiring mountainous landscape seen in "The Watzmann."

In total, 115 paintings and drawings are on display, providing insight into the evolution of Friedrich's artistic journey and his influence on the German Romantic movement.

A woman inspects Caspar David Friedrich's painting 'Abby Among The Oaks' whis is displayed next to 'Monk By The Sea' during a press preview. Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

A woman walks near Caspar David Friedrich's painting 'The Sea of Ice' during a press preview Creidt: Markus Schreiber/AP

“This calm painter Friedrich still has a lot to say to us today, because his paintings are not only an emotional introduction to nature, but they also redefine the relationship between humans and nature,” says Gleis.

“ Back then, he painted them against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world. And that, of course, is where we find ourselves today.”

The exhibition at the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin's neoclassical Museum Island complex, titled “Caspar David Friedrich. Infinite Landscapes,” runs until 4 August 2024.