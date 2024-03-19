Contemporary printmakers accompany historical greats at London's longest running art fair.

London's longest running art fair returns to Somerset House from 21 to 24 March, spanning six centuries of prodigious printmaking.

From new works by Boo Saville, Grayson Perry, Sarah Morris and Paul Morrison, to rare prints by Picasso, Miro, Twombly, Bacon, Freud, Emin and more; the breadth of printmaking's history and the diversity of its many forms will be shared at the London Original Print Fair (LOPF).

“We are thrilled to announce the return of LOPF and to welcome many new exhibitors to the Fair this year from as far afield as New York and Tokyo," LOPF director Helen Rosslyn said.

"It is wonderful to see printmaking gain prominence in the art world and to provide a platform for emerging printmakers, experimenting with both time-honoured and groundbreaking techniques."

What's on display atLOPF ?

Lloyd, Peter, The Weather 2. Courtesy of Royal society of Painter Printmakers

Bambo Sibiya, The Bridge, Stone Lithograph, Printed and Published at Atelier le Grand Village. Courtesy of Atelier le Grand Village

Featuring forty five exhibitors from all around the world, the LOPF is extensive - if a little overwhelming.

Highlights include contemporary pieces by London-based artists Thomas J Price, Anj Smith and Sonia Boyce, alongside historical works by Phyllida Barlow, Louise Bourgeois, Luchita Hurtado, Takesada Matsutani and more.

Atelier Le Grand Village, a studio based in the south-west of France that specialises in reviving the art of stone lithography, will be among the exhibitors. Bringing works from artists around the world, these include South African artist Diane Victor's manière noire stone lithograph triptych.

Meanwhile, innovation is highlighted through exhibitors such as Austrian start-up LITO Editions, whose use of pioneering technologies give their works eye-boggling 3-D textural effects.

Peter Halley Color, Nine Times 2023. Courtesy of Lito Editions

Kawakami Yoshiro, Untitled, 2022. Courtesy of Contemporary Tokyo

For fans of Somerset House's current exhibition 'CUTE', a dedication to cats and all things contemporarily kitsch, the playful prints of young Japanese artists like Kawakami Yoshiro tie in perfectly. Inspired by Japanese animation and traditional “kokeshi” dolls, Yoshiro's characterful aesthetics pay tribute to the enduring appeal of 'Kawaii'.

Meet the masters

Louis marin bonnet, 'The Woman Ta King Coffee, pastel manner engravings enhance with applied gold leaf Courtesy of Vistavka Fine Art

As well as highlighting the very best in contemporary printmaking, LOPF delves into the medium's rich history, displaying everything from 17th-century engravings to the works of Golden Age greats like Dutch artist Jan Van de Velde II.

Highly-anticipated is a sought-after collection of twelve life-size mezzotint portraits by Thomas Frye, renowned for his 18th-century mezzotint engravings.

Of note is also Vistavka Fine Art Gallery's display of 18th-century French pastel manner engravings, which include pieces from Louis Marin Bonnet's "Les Estampes Anglaises" series, "where he daringly incorporated gold leaf in defiance of state regulations," the press release states.

The Peter Harrington Gallery will feature works by iconic artists including an Edvard Munch-inspired print by Tracy Emin, and "Mammy [Sylvia Williams]" by Andy Warhol (1981), one of ten prints from the pop art legend's renowned “Myths” portfolio.

Andy Warhol, Mammy [Sylvia Williams], 1981. Courtesy of Peter Harrington Gallery

Travcey Emin Untitled [Embrace], ca. 1984 Woodcut on Japan paper, 51 x 38.2 cm, Edition of 1. Courtesy of Peter Harrington Gallery

When not perusing the vast displays, there's the opportunity to attend workshops and talks by academics and trailblazing British artists such as Norman Ackroyd RA.

Special tribute will be paid to the the life and works of legendary printmaker Joe Tilson, a post-war British pop art pioneer who died last year.

London Original Print Fair takes place at Somerset House in London, UK from 21-24 March.