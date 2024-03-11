Oscars 2024: The best (and the least) dressed celebrities

From the stunning gowns of Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, to a certain someone wearing nothing more than an envelope, this year's Oscars showcased some unforgettable looks.
At long last, the curtains have closed on yet another movie award season.
In a rather predictable 96th edition of the Oscars, 'Oppenheimer' swooped the awards, winning Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and four other awards.
Yet, amidst the expected victories, one question lingers: who won the Oscars red carpet?
Below are the celebrities who, in our humble opinion, delivered the most unforgettable and stunning fashion looks of the evening.
Emma Stone
The gorgeous Emma Stone, who picked up the award for Best Leading Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things," dazzled on the red carpet in a delightful mint green strapless gown.
However, during her acceptance speech, she disclosed that the zipper on her dress had malfunctioned, causing the corset-style bodice to gap at the back.
“Oh boy. Um, my dress is broken,” Stone told the audience. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken’. I’m pretty sure.”
Oh well, Emma, we still love you, wardrobe malfunctions and all!
Ryan Gosling
Gosling's style brought some serious "kenergy" to the Oscars this year!
The 'Barbie' actor strutted down the red carpet in a sleek black and silver suit, rocking an effortlessly cool vibe with his shirt casually unbuttoned.
His on stage look was also more than "kenough". He stunned in all-pink bedazzled Gucci suit as he performed an epic rendition of "I'm Just Ken".
Justine Triet
Justine Triet channeled her inner Al Capone.
The French director/screenwriter, who picked up the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for legal drama “Anatomy of a Fall,” sported a dazzling striped Louis Vuitton suit paired with a satin top and elegant black pumps.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Randolph, who snagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her standout performance in "The Holdovers," arrived in a whimsical pale blue sequin halter-neck dress adorned with playful tulle statement sleeves.
Big slay!
Colman Domingo
Domingo was the epitome of suave and style last night.
The Best Actor nominee rocked the red carpet in a sleek black Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit, jazzed up with a playful statement bowtie and accessorised with dazzling jewellery from David Yurman.
Zendaya
Zendaya left everyone in awe with her dazzling metallic silver and pink patterned Armani Privé gown.
The "Euphoria" and "Dune" star complemented her look with a chic, side-parted hairstyle and eye-catching drop earrings.
Robert Downey Jr
The ever-cool RDJ rocked the evening in an all-black Saint Laurent suit.
Sandra Huller
Sandra Hüller's look had us falling for her.
The "Anatomy of a Fall" star, who was nominated for Best Actress, wowed in a custom Schiaparelli gown with striking structural details, complemented with Cartier jewellery.
P.S - We interviewed her last year and she was a delight.
Florence Pugh
Whenever there's a red carpet event, you can bet Ms. Pugh will be there to serve.
In a playful nod to her fierce "Dune: Part Two" character, Princess Irulan, Pugh graced the 2024 Oscars in a shimmering silver custom gown from Milan atelier Del Core.
Eugene Lee Yang
POW! Talk about a statement.
Eugene Lee Yang, who voice acted in the Oscar-nominated animation film "Nimona", slayed in an extravagant red tuxedo suit dress from Walter Mendez Atelier.
We're more than here for this look.
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
Who doesn't love a Hollywood power couple? Especially when they look this good.
Best Supporting Actress nominee Emily Blunt wowed in a stunning Schiaparelli couture gown featuring a daring high leg slit. And let's not forget her dapper hubby, John Krasinski, who perfectly complemented her in a sleek white tuxedo.
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o, who stole our hearts a decade ago with her Best Supporting Actress win for "12 Years A Slave," graced the Oscars stage once more in true style.
The "Little Monsters" star brought her A-game, radiating ethereal charm in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The stunning ensemble featured a plunging V neckline, intricate crystal bead embellishments, and pale blue feathers adding a touch of magic to her look.
Omar Rudberg
Omar Rudberg, the Venezuelan-Swedish rising star from Netflix series "Young Royals", took a page from Timothée Chalamet's book, as he embraced a shirtless look paired with a sleek black suit and matching dress shoes.
Becky G
Becky G stunned with a look worthy of an award.
The "Mamiii" singer owned the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang strapless gown, featuring a daring thigh-high split.
Completing her ensemble, she adorned black full-length fingerless gloves and coordinated black pumps.
Ramy Youssef
Ramy Youssef, known for his role in "Poor Things," exuded contemporary masculine swag by pairing a black blazer with a flowing dress underneath.
Margot Robbie
Farewell Barbie hot pink.
Margot Robbie, the "Barbie" star, who has made continuous headlines for her penchant for pink on numerous red carpet occasions this awards season, surprised everyone by this time opting for a black strapless sequin gown.
What it could mean? Her era as Barbie has gracefully come to end.
John Cena
In perhaps the most talked about look of the night, former WWE wrestler and actor John Cena graced the Oscars stage wearing nothing but an awards envelope.
With a deadpan delivery, Cena stated “costumes are so important” before announcing Holly Waddington as the winner for Best Costume Design for "Poor Things."