As actors celebrated actors for the first time since their historic strike, we break down the most show-stopping fashion they wore on the red carpet.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild awards turned over a new leaf on Saturday, swapping a major network broadcast for Netflix live-streaming and bringing a more personal touch to the ceremony by lifting time limits on speeches and interviewing winners backstage.

But one thing that didn’t change was the spectacular showcase of glitz and glamour on the (not so) red carpet. Stars came out in their Sunday best, with floor-length gowns, sharp suits and sparkles.

Take a look at some of our favourite outfits of the night, featuring more than one film-themed ensemble.

Idris Elba in a black-on-black ensemble

English actor Idris Elba looking sleek in an all-black suit at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Idris Elba, who opened the show and revealed the new profanity-positive policy with a quip at Oprah, looked sleek in an all-black suit, with black accessories and satin lapels.

Emma Stone sparkles in custom Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone, who was nominated for best female actor in a drama film, stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with silver embellishments. AP Photo

Emma Stone, whose exuberant reaction to Lily Gladstone beating her for the best actress award went viral, stunned in a gorgeous silver gown by Louis Vuitton, with dreamy swirling embellishments and a nude back.

Lily Gladstone makes history in show-stopping red

Lily Gladstone, winner of the SAG Award for best female performance in a drama film, in a shimmery red gown from Georgio Armani. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Lily Gladstone made history again as the first Native American to win a SAG award for best actress for her leading role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Her red-carpet style also made a statement, as she glowed in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with beaded earrings.

Jeremy Allen White smoulders in all-white ensemble

Giving photographers his signature smoulder, Jeremy Allen White made a statement in his all-white Saint Laurent suit. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

True to his name, Jeremy Allen White hit the red carpet in an all-white Saint Laurent suit with Tiffany & Co. Jewellery. He gave photographers a taste of his signature smoulder, which made waves in that Calvin Klein ad.

Margot Robbie is committing to her Barbie-themed red carpet looks

Margot Robbie wears a short gown featuring a Barbie-pink oversized bow for the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We've already waxed poetic about our appreciation of Margot Robbie's Barbie-themed fashion on the promotional tour for the film, and we're pleased to say she's back with even more sensational sartorial choices. The actress was a sensation in her dramatic Schiaparelli FW20 Couture gown featuring a giant Barbie-pink bow.

We love a themed look! Danielle Brooks wears 'The Color Purple'

Actor Danielle Brooks, who stars in 'The Color Purple' wears a black and purple Christian Siriano gown to the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Carrying on with the themed looks, The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks impressed with a floor length black and purple gown by American designer Christian Siriano. Half suit-dress, half princess gown, the look burst into colour with a long, purple tulle train.

Cillian Murphy looks modern in pinstriped suit

Cillian Murphy went for a modern look with a Saint Laurent pinstripe suit at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cillian Murphy, who picked up the award for best actor in a drama film for his role in Oppenheimer opted for a modern pinstriped suit by Saint Laurent, a change from his darker look at the BAFTAs.

Selena Gomez looks bridal in white sequined Versace gown

Selena Gomez at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'Only Murders in the Building' star Selena Gomez looked positively bridal in her white-sequined Versace gown, with a sleek blowout and subtle jewellery.

Carey Mulligan is her own awards' statue in stunning metallic gown

Carey Mulligan at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Carey Mulligan may not taken home the statue for best actress for her role in Maestro, but she showed up looking like her own awards' statue in a shimmery custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

All eyes on Emily Blunt in her custom red Louis Vuitton gown

Emily Blunt in a red Louis Vuitton gown at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It was impossible to keep your eyes off Emily Blunt in a dazzling red custom Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. It certainly made her stand out onstage among the all-male cast of Oppenheimer, who were mostly wearing black suits.

Ali Wong wins most dramatic look in sculptural Iris Van Herpen dress

Ali Wong at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ali Wong, who won best actress in a limited series for her starring role in 'Beef', made sure to protect her personal bubble on the red carpet, with a sculptural dress by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen that extended far beyond her body.

Anne Hathaway glows in a royal blue Versace gown

Anne Hathaway at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Anne Hathaway served a heaped helping of glamour in her royal blue Atelier Versace SS15 Couture gown with a high slit and silver accessories. But is it really blue? Or is it cerulean?

Jeffrey Wright is a class act in burgundy suit and bowtie

Actor Jeffrey Wright, nominated for best actor in a drama film, at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jeffrey Wright, who was nominated for best actor in a drama for his role in the film American Fiction, bucked the traditional black suit for a burgundy tuxedo with patent leather shoes.

Pedro Pascal can do no wrong in his undone formal look

Pedro Pascal, winner of the SAG Award for best actor in a drama series, at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Not only did he deliver one of our favourite acceptance speeches of the night, Pedro Pascal also had one of the most memorable menswear looks on the red carpet, opting for an unbuttoned dress shirt and high-waisted trousers by Prada. It's giving Zorro.

Greta Lee radiates elegance in an understated look

Greta Lee at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Past Lives actor Greta Lee is consistently one of our favourite red carpet dressers, and the SAG Awards didn't break her sartorial streak. In an ensemble from The Row RE23 featuring long leather opera gloves, she looked like a contemporary artwork.

Billie Eilish goes oversized in Vivienne Westwood

Singer Billie Eilish at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Singer Billie Eilish, whose original song "What Was I Made For?" is nominated for an Oscar, stood out from a crowd of gowns in a schoolboy getup by Vivienne Westwood, with oversized trousers and a sheer sweater vest.

America Ferrera proves that simple is always stylish

America Ferrera at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

America Ferrera proved that simplicity is always in style with her elegant custom Christian Dior gown and sleek chignon hairstyle.

Brie Larson goes for flair with a two-piece peach-coloured ensemble

Brie Larson at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Brie Larson wore a jaw-dropping two-piece custom Atelier Versace ensemble in peach, that featured her impressive abs and a long taffeta train. Her shiny waves gave us old Hollywood glamour vibes, with a modern twist.

Colman Domingo gives us a geometry lesson with his baby pink suit

Colman Domingo at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

You can always count on Colman Domingo to pull out all the sartorial stops, so it's no surprise that he showed up in one of the most interesting suits of the night. This baby pink suit by Off-White featured geometric shapes and a perfect fit.

Ayo Edebiri rocks a draping, checkerboard gown

Ayo Edebiri at the 30th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

And let's not forget Ayo Edebiri, who has been a joy to watch as she takes home trophy after trophy this awards season for her role in 'The Bear'. She wore a draping Luar FW23 RTW gown as she accepted two awards for best actress in a TV comedy and best cast.