As actors celebrated actors for the first time since their historic strike, we break down the most show-stopping fashion they wore on the red carpet.
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild awards turned over a new leaf on Saturday, swapping a major network broadcast for Netflix live-streaming and bringing a more personal touch to the ceremony by lifting time limits on speeches and interviewing winners backstage.
But one thing that didn’t change was the spectacular showcase of glitz and glamour on the (not so) red carpet. Stars came out in their Sunday best, with floor-length gowns, sharp suits and sparkles.
Take a look at some of our favourite outfits of the night, featuring more than one film-themed ensemble.
Idris Elba in a black-on-black ensemble
Idris Elba, who opened the show and revealed the new profanity-positive policy with a quip at Oprah, looked sleek in an all-black suit, with black accessories and satin lapels.
Emma Stone sparkles in custom Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone, whose exuberant reaction to Lily Gladstone beating her for the best actress award went viral, stunned in a gorgeous silver gown by Louis Vuitton, with dreamy swirling embellishments and a nude back.
Lily Gladstone makes history in show-stopping red
Actor Lily Gladstone made history again as the first Native American to win a SAG award for best actress for her leading role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Her red-carpet style also made a statement, as she glowed in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with beaded earrings.
Jeremy Allen White smoulders in all-white ensemble
True to his name, Jeremy Allen White hit the red carpet in an all-white Saint Laurent suit with Tiffany & Co. Jewellery. He gave photographers a taste of his signature smoulder, which made waves in that Calvin Klein ad.
Margot Robbie is committing to her Barbie-themed red carpet looks
We've already waxed poetic about our appreciation of Margot Robbie's Barbie-themed fashion on the promotional tour for the film, and we're pleased to say she's back with even more sensational sartorial choices. The actress was a sensation in her dramatic Schiaparelli FW20 Couture gown featuring a giant Barbie-pink bow.
We love a themed look! Danielle Brooks wears 'The Color Purple'
Carrying on with the themed looks, The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks impressed with a floor length black and purple gown by American designer Christian Siriano. Half suit-dress, half princess gown, the look burst into colour with a long, purple tulle train.
Cillian Murphy looks modern in pinstriped suit
Cillian Murphy, who picked up the award for best actor in a drama film for his role in Oppenheimer opted for a modern pinstriped suit by Saint Laurent, a change from his darker look at the BAFTAs.
Selena Gomez looks bridal in white sequined Versace gown
'Only Murders in the Building' star Selena Gomez looked positively bridal in her white-sequined Versace gown, with a sleek blowout and subtle jewellery.
Carey Mulligan is her own awards' statue in stunning metallic gown
Carey Mulligan may not taken home the statue for best actress for her role in Maestro, but she showed up looking like her own awards' statue in a shimmery custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown.
All eyes on Emily Blunt in her custom red Louis Vuitton gown
It was impossible to keep your eyes off Emily Blunt in a dazzling red custom Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. It certainly made her stand out onstage among the all-male cast of Oppenheimer, who were mostly wearing black suits.
Ali Wong wins most dramatic look in sculptural Iris Van Herpen dress
Ali Wong, who won best actress in a limited series for her starring role in 'Beef', made sure to protect her personal bubble on the red carpet, with a sculptural dress by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen that extended far beyond her body.
Anne Hathaway glows in a royal blue Versace gown
Anne Hathaway served a heaped helping of glamour in her royal blue Atelier Versace SS15 Couture gown with a high slit and silver accessories. But is it really blue? Or is it cerulean?
Jeffrey Wright is a class act in burgundy suit and bowtie
Jeffrey Wright, who was nominated for best actor in a drama for his role in the film American Fiction, bucked the traditional black suit for a burgundy tuxedo with patent leather shoes.
Pedro Pascal can do no wrong in his undone formal look
Not only did he deliver one of our favourite acceptance speeches of the night, Pedro Pascal also had one of the most memorable menswear looks on the red carpet, opting for an unbuttoned dress shirt and high-waisted trousers by Prada. It's giving Zorro.
Greta Lee radiates elegance in an understated look
Past Lives actor Greta Lee is consistently one of our favourite red carpet dressers, and the SAG Awards didn't break her sartorial streak. In an ensemble from The Row RE23 featuring long leather opera gloves, she looked like a contemporary artwork.
Billie Eilish goes oversized in Vivienne Westwood
Singer Billie Eilish, whose original song "What Was I Made For?" is nominated for an Oscar, stood out from a crowd of gowns in a schoolboy getup by Vivienne Westwood, with oversized trousers and a sheer sweater vest.
America Ferrera proves that simple is always stylish
America Ferrera proved that simplicity is always in style with her elegant custom Christian Dior gown and sleek chignon hairstyle.
Brie Larson goes for flair with a two-piece peach-coloured ensemble
Brie Larson wore a jaw-dropping two-piece custom Atelier Versace ensemble in peach, that featured her impressive abs and a long taffeta train. Her shiny waves gave us old Hollywood glamour vibes, with a modern twist.
Colman Domingo gives us a geometry lesson with his baby pink suit
You can always count on Colman Domingo to pull out all the sartorial stops, so it's no surprise that he showed up in one of the most interesting suits of the night. This baby pink suit by Off-White featured geometric shapes and a perfect fit.
Ayo Edebiri rocks a draping, checkerboard gown
And let's not forget Ayo Edebiri, who has been a joy to watch as she takes home trophy after trophy this awards season for her role in 'The Bear'. She wore a draping Luar FW23 RTW gown as she accepted two awards for best actress in a TV comedy and best cast.