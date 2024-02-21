‘UK Office’ actor Ewan MacIntosh has died, aged 50

The Welsh actor and comedian was best known for starring in Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s wildly successful sitcom ‘The Office’ between 2001 and 2003.

Filmed mockumentary style and set in a depressingly ordinary office environment, ‘The Office’ was praised by critics and viewers for its kitchen sink realism depiction of humdrum working conditions.

Within the show, MacIntosh played Keith Bishop, known as ‘Big Keith’, a scotch-egg scoffing accountant with dreams of playing massive DJ sets.

The success of ‘The Office’ led to a US remake that ran for nine seasons and starred Steve Carrell in Gervais’ role. The role of Big Keith was turned into Kevin Malone, played by Brian Baumgartner.

MacIntosh was a regular on the British comedy scene after that, with roles in shows such as ‘Miranda’, ‘Little Britain’ and Gervais’ 2022 show ‘After Life’.

News released today confirmed MacIntosh’s death on 19 February 2024, aged 50.

Tributes to the actor have come in from co-stars and TV stars.

Gervais led the charge with a series of posts to X (formerly Twitter). “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” Gervais wrote.

“This was for Keith’s appraisal scene”, Gervais then posted above a picture of a 2002 TV Moments: Comedy Moment of the Year Award in reference to a scene they shared where Gervais’ character gave MacIntosh’s a work appraisal.

Matt Lucas, one of the writers for ‘Little Britain’ wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of Ewen MacIntosh. We were lucky enough to have him appear in 'Little Britain'. He was sweet and smart and humble and, of course, brilliantly funny.”

Writer, actor and star of ‘Miranda’, Miranda Hart, also expressed her condolences. “Just heard the very sad news of the death of Ewen Mackintosh. We were the same age and crossed paths many times as we did our best to be funny and make a living out of it. It wasn’t always likely but we did it and I am glad we got to do a scene together. Thank you xx” she wrote on an Instagram post.