Gündüz's new exhibition at London's HOFA Gallery challenges conventional perceptions of nature by portraying its modern reality, influenced by urbanisation and environmental degradation.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of nature in art, your mind might drift to the soft pastels of Claude Monet's dreamy water lilies or J. M. W. Turner's serene British landscapes, with their rich hues of golden sunsets and deep blues of the sea.

Yet, for Turkish contemporary expressionist Eser Gündüz, nature wears a much different shade – one tinged with grey.

"Nature for many is just this romantic, crystallised image that we see in old paintings. However I think this is a bit reductive and outdated. When I compare these paintings to what I see in nature today, it’s very different. Now it feels darker, emptier, quieter, and greyer. But it is still beautiful," Gündüz shares with Euronews Culture.

He adds: "Urbanisation has brought about huge transformations. The industrial waste. The toxicity is everywhere - under the ground, under the trees, in the rivers and in the sky. So as an artist I feel the need to reflect these transformations."

Presented at London's HOFA Gallery, Gündüz's latest exhibition, titled ‘This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here,’ showcases 17 new pieces that explore this intricate interplay between nature and urbanisation.

'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here'

Installation shot from 'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' exhibition by Eser Gündüz Credit: HOFA Gallery

The Gray by Eser Gündüz, on display at the HOFA Gallery Credit: HOFA Gallery

In this exhibition, Gündüz challenges the prevalent idea that our world is inherently dull, desolate, and monotonous. Although the colour grey typically carries negative connotations in contemporary society, Gündüz urges viewers to discover beauty even within the bleakest landscapes.

We need to start reconsidering our relationship with nature, especially for the future generation. Eser Gündüz

After spending years in big cities, his recent move to rural Provence in the south of France hugely influenced his perspective on nature - evident in the much more subdued colour palette dominating this exhibition.

"Nature has become a really new dimension for me," he states.

Human-made structures like nuclear reactors, waste barrels and factory chimneys blend seamlessly with natural forms in his latest set of raw, abstract and energetic works.

Game two by Eser Gündüz (2024) Credit: HOFA Gallery

The exhibition also presents an innovative technical aspect, as certain pieces incorporate an electronic element that lights up his distinctive resin frame. Gündüz employs this to symbolise that darkness can easily be illuminated.

"For me personally, I like darkness. I prefer darkness over brightness because I believe art should have depth. For me, I cannot find any deep meaning in the bright. That’s why I often select desolate areas for my work," reveals the 34-year-old expressionist.

Above all, 'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' aims to highlight the urgency of the environmental conversation.

"The protection of nature is a very serious issue in the world. But we are still discussing matters like television, Instagram and Facebook. We need to start reconsidering our relationship with nature, especially for the future generation," he states.

'This is a Grey World, Nothing Good Happens Here' runs until the 28 February 2024 at London's HOFA Gallery.