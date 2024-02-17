Slopes to Streets: Unveiling the ski fashion trends for 2024
Fashion and functionality should harmoniously collide for winter 2024 with cross-over clothing offering versatile pieces for both mountain adventures and apres ski. It's good to be seen and safe on the slopes, but it's also important to be stylish, writes Katy Dartford.
I'm a firm believer that the better one looks on the slopes, the better one skis. So the question of what one should wear in 2024 - both on and off-piste, is paramount.
But fear not if you are yet to complete your winter outfits, as Euronews Culture brings you a curated roundup of the latest trends for this season, with an array of options for style-conscious snow enthusiasts, as well as mountain functionality. It's never too late to look good.
In the ever-evolving landscape of ski fashion, the emphasis for 2024 has moved beyond mere eco-credentials - as this is a given. Taking centre stage now are bold prints, vibrant colours, timeless pastel shades and retro styles.
This year's collections have witnessed a notable shift towards cross-over clothing. The focus is on versatile pieces that seamlessly transition from the slopes to a city stroll or a woodland hike. Inspired by the idea of multi-purpose garments, brands are aiming to create items that serve various contexts, promoting a mindset of less consumption and more sustainable usage.
Coordination
Coordinated ski wear takes the spotlight this winter, showcasing meticulous attention to detail.
Major brands are putting extra effort into coordinating layers as you can see from SCOTT, where you can even match your skis to your outfit.
Brands are also revolutionising the way they market their collections online. Pre-coordinated sets from a single label are gaining popularity, offering not only a harmonious colour palette but also a functional ensemble.
See Stellar's latest skiwear range
Out in the backcountry, you'll also spot more coordinated technical gear. See Dynafit's latest backcountry gear:
And for ski tourers, there are many layers to coordinate, so head over to Ortovox:
Recycled
AS well as being made - inside and out - from recycled material, the Bollé Eco Ryft Pure MIPS helmet has the standard certification required for lids.
Yellow
The colour trend of 2024 is vibrant yellow, injecting warmth and energy into the wintry landscape. Whether it's a jacket, gloves, or a beanie, yellow makes a bold statement against a snowy backdrop but also enhances visibility on the slopes.
Women’s Peak Performance Gortex Yellow Jacket
Men’s Oakley Lightweight Yellow Puffer
Retro revival
Retro revival makes a strong comeback with neon shades reminiscent of 80s ski styles. Brands like Columbia and Erin Snow embrace nostalgia, offering modern twists on classic designs with materials from today.
The Columbia Wintertrainer Snow Suit
Bold Prints
Bold prints, including spots, camo and houndstooth take centre stage, allowing skiers and riders to make a statement with their outerwear. Geometric patterns and designs inspired by the natural world also inject some vibrancy and individuality into traditional winter wear.
Planks Good Times Insulated Jacket
Pastels
Pastels, particularly mint green, continue their popularity from the previous season. Soft and calming shades offer subtle contrast against the snow-covered scenery, with brands incorporating pastels into various ski wear pieces.
Oversized & Skinny Fit
Oversized salopettes, inspired by the current super-sized trend, make a statement on any terrain. On the other end of the spectrum, skinny-fit salopettes are experiencing a revival, offering a sleek and flattering silhouette.
Alo Yoga High-waist ski-moto puffer pant
Roxy Rising high technical snow pants
Multifunctional
Multifunctional gear is a key trend, appealing to those who want to integrate their ski wear into everyday life. The ability to wear insulated ski jackets to the pub or use base layers for frosty runs adds versatility to the wardrobe, making it more practical and convenient.
Crazy's winter gear is your go-to for comfort and style in your outdoor adventures. From casual snowshoeing to challenging mountain skiing, their Italian mountainwear delivers a perfect union of style and functionality. With the Wonder Magic Pant's unique denim look, no one will realise your not wearing a comfy pair of jeans, but stretch thermals.
Apres ski
After a day on the slopes, apres-ski style comes into play with leggings remaining a favourite choice. A stylist jacker, cozy sweater and insulated, waterproof boots from brands like UGG and Sorel complete the look, ensuring both fashion and function.
Sweaty Betty Glacier ski jacket
This Sweaty Betty jacket with a high-shine bodice and faux fur trimmed hood is perfect for apres-ski chic.
Perfect Moment Printed stretch-jersey leggings
Perfect Moment's thermal leggings are printed with cute illustrations of skiing figures and have a branded elasticated waistband. Tuck yours into chunky boots or wear them under a pair of ski pants.
Warm boots
Invest in a pair of functional and fashionable insulated and waterproof boots from brands like Sorel, Timberland and UGG:
These hot pink boots offer a snug interior, plus a strong grip sole and can keep your feet warm even in temperatures as low as -32°C.
Moon Boots are the ultimate in Alpine chic. Get them in classic black to go with everything.
Caribou's quilted padding, metal hardware, and extra-tough rubber soles with soft, warm lining make them an instant classic.
Danner FP Movement cloud cap boot
Danner’s cloud cap boots are lined with synthetic insulation, making them warm on even bitterly cold days and with Vibram Arctic grip rubber outsoles, they provide excellent grip, even on slippery ice.
Eyewear
Brands like Valloon and Perfect Moment provide high-performance ski goggles, ensuring clear vision in various mountain conditions.
Ski goggles
The Vallon Freebirds offer a harmonious blend of minimalist design and advanced features, including a spherical lens for maximum peripheral vision.
On days when snowfall intensifies up the mountain, standard sunglasses fall short. Perfect Moment offers a mirrored lens that not only enhances functionality, but also earns you significant style points.
Vintage Sunglasses
Vintage-inspired sunglasses bring a stylish and protective touch to the ski fashion scene, seamlessly integrating classic design elements with high-performance functionality.
Vallon's Hazlewood sunglasses draw inspiration from an era when mirror-coated lenses were a hit on the slopes, It's aviator-shape also pays homage to the '80s with its mirrored lenses, offeres a distinctive look and protective benefits on and off the mountain.