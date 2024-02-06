Unseen moments of Sanremo Festival's golden years revealed in Turin photo exhibition
A new photography exhibition offers a candid glimpse into the early golden years of the Sanremo Music Festival through hidden back-stage moments.
This year's Sanremo Music Festival is soon to be underway, and Turin's renowned Gallerie d'Italia is getting into the spirit with a stunning new photography exhibition.
The festival began in 1951, in the post-World War II era, as a proposal to revitalise Sanremo's economy and reputation by establishing an annual music event in the city.
Notably, it served as the inspiration for the Eurovision Song Contest and has launched the careers of some of Italy's most accomplished artists, such as Andrea Bocelli and Eros Ramazzotti.
The Gallerie d'Italia's new exhibition titled "No Age: The Sanremo Festival in Black and White 1951-1976," features 85 gorgeous photos from the Publifoto Intesa Sanpaolo Archive.
From the singers’ rehearsals, the artists' catwalks around the small Ligurian town of Sanremo, as well as the makeup rooms, the photos on display highlight the hidden off-stage moments when the festival was held at the historic Casino of Sanremo.
The exhibition runs from 1 February to 12 May 2024.