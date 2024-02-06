A new photography exhibition offers a candid glimpse into the early golden years of the Sanremo Music Festival through hidden back-stage moments.

This year's Sanremo Music Festival is soon to be underway, and Turin's renowned Gallerie d'Italia is getting into the spirit with a stunning new photography exhibition.

The festival began in 1951, in the post-World War II era, as a proposal to revitalise Sanremo's economy and reputation by establishing an annual music event in the city.

Notably, it served as the inspiration for the Eurovision Song Contest and has launched the careers of some of Italy's most accomplished artists, such as Andrea Bocelli and Eros Ramazzotti.

The Gallerie d'Italia's new exhibition titled "No Age: The Sanremo Festival in Black and White 1951-1976," features 85 gorgeous photos from the Publifoto Intesa Sanpaolo Archive.

From the singers’ rehearsals, the artists' catwalks around the small Ligurian town of Sanremo, as well as the makeup rooms, the photos on display highlight the hidden off-stage moments when the festival was held at the historic Casino of Sanremo.

Sanremo Festival 1961 group photo on Casino steps: L-R Rocco Granata, Jolanda Rossin, Pino Donaggio, Silvia Guidi, Little Tony, Nadia Liani, Tony Renis, Betty Curtis. ©Archivio Publifoto Intesa Sanpaolo/Archivio Publifoto Intesa Sanpaolo

Mina wearing a sailor's cap at the port of Sanremo during the 10th Festival, 1960. Photographic service by Giuseppe Benzi and Franco Gremignani

Adriano Celentano caused a scandal by turning his back on the audience during his performance at the 11th Sanremo Festival in which he sang '24000 baci', 1961. Photograph by Franco Gremignani

Presenters Rossana Armani, Edy Campagnoli, Giuliana Copreni, and Maria Giovannini (clockwise from left) backstage with Mike Bongiorno at the 13th Sanremo Festival, 1963. Photograph by Sergio Cossu

Mike Bongiorno and Giuliana Lojodice, hosts of the 14th Sanremo Festival, with winners Gigliola Cinquetti and Patricia Carli (left) and their song 'Non ho l'età', 1964. Photograph by Sergio Cossu

Gigliola Cinquetti poses for photographers after winning the 16th Sanremo Festival paired with Domenico Modugno with the song 'Dio, come ti amo', 1966. ©Archivio Publifoto Intesa Sanpaolo/Archivio Publifoto Intesa Sanpaolo

Al Bano surrounded by fans outside the Casino during the 18th Sanremo Festival, 1968. Photograph by Carlo Alberto Pieri

Domenico Modugno at the rehearsals for the 10th Sanremo Festival, 1960. Photographic service by Giuseppe Benzi and Franco Gremignani

Louis Armstrong on stage at the 18th Sanremo Festival in which he participated with the song 'Mi va di cantare' paired with Lara Saint Paul, 1968. Photograph by Nicola Giordano

The Ricchi e Poveri joke in the make-up room at the XXIII Sanremo Festival, 1973. Photograph by Lucio Berzioli

Press room at the XXI Sanremo Festival, 1971. Photographic service by Nicola Giordano and Tino Petrelli

Claudia Mori and Adriano Celentano posing on the Sanremo seafront on the final day of the 20th Festival, 1970. Photograph by Carlo Alberto Pieri

The exhibition runs from 1 February to 12 May 2024.