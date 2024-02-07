Visit Euronews
Bibek Kunwar – National Awards 1st Place, Nepal
Bibek Kunwar – National Awards 1st Place, Nepal Copyright 2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/

Feast your eyes on the winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024

By David Mouriquand
The winning photographs were unveiled by the World Photography Organisation - they include striking protraits, gorgeous landscapes, and some stunning nature shots.

The World Photography Organisation has unveiled the National and Regional Award winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.

The winning photographs showcased the photographers’ “unique styles and approaches to the medium,” according to a press statement.

More than 395,000 images were entered into the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, with topics including nature, architecture, portraiture and sports. The winning national and regional images were taken by photographers based in 54 countries, organizers said.

Photographers were judged anonymously by a panel of judges.

Feast your eyes on some of our favourite snaps from this year’s winners and nominees:

Mitul Kajaria - National Awards 1st Place, India
Mitul Kajaria - National Awards 1st Place, India2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Wasiri Gajaman- National Awards 1st Place, Sri Lanka
Wasiri Gajaman- National Awards 1st Place, Sri Lanka2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Kenichiro Hagiwara - National Awards 1st Place, Japan
Kenichiro Hagiwara - National Awards 1st Place, Japan2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Tran Tuan Viet - National Awards 1st Place, Vietnam
Tran Tuan Viet - National Awards 1st Place, Vietnam2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Vladimir Karamazov, Cyrprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia – Regional Award 1st Place
Vladimir Karamazov, Cyrprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia – Regional Award 1st Place2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Jair Fernando Coll Rubiano, Latin America National Awards 2nd Place, Columbia
Jair Fernando Coll Rubiano, Latin America National Awards 2nd Place, Columbia2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Tijana Morača; European Regional Awards Shortlist, Serbia
Tijana Morača; European Regional Awards Shortlist, Serbia2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Bibek Kunwar – National Awards 1st Place, Nepal
Bibek Kunwar – National Awards 1st Place, Nepal2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Mohammad Mirza, National Awards 1st Place, Kuwait
Mohammad Mirza, National Awards 1st Place, Kuwait2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/
Seongmin Park, National Awards 2nd Place, Republic of Korea
Seongmin Park, National Awards 2nd Place, Republic of Korea2024 Sony World Photgraphy Awards - https://www.worldphoto.org/

For the complete list of photos, head to the World Photography Organisation website, where all the National and Regional winners and shortlist are presented.

Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards student, youth, open and professional competitions will be announced on 18 April, and will go on display with the national and regional award winners as part of an exhibition that opens at Somerset House in London from 19 April to 6 May.

