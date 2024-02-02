British documentary producer Isabelle Lawrence Thomas dies aged 39

The British born producer was found at a LA hotel. Reports state that she took her own life.

Documentary producer Isabelle Lawrence Thomas has died at the age of 39.

A member of The UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board, the UK-born Lawrence Thomas was a producer on various documentaries, including one on the subject of kindness,

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office have confirmed that the producer died by suicide, with “multiple traumatic injuries”. No toxicology reports have been released at this time.

As reported by TMZ, she was found at a Los Angeles hotel after authorities responded to the scene following reports of an incident.

Born in Bath and a graduate in neuroscience from Oxford, Lawrence Thomas moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for filmmaking.

In 2018, she married Bradley Thomas, one of the producers behind Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winning film Triangle of Sadness and Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Her friend, British actress, activist and podcaster Jameela Jamil wrote on Instagram: “I lost a friend very suddenly this week. I was supposed to see her a few weeks ago and couldn’t because I was busy with stupid fucking work. I missed the chance to tell her I love her. And to hold her one last time.”

Her message continued: “This is your reminder to put loved ones first so you never have the excruciating regret that I have right now. Fuck work. Fuck the nonsense. Call your loved ones”

Lawrence Thomas is survived by her husband, their two children Poppy and Grace, as well as Lucy and Charlie, Thomas’ older children from his previous marriage to actress Hillary Matthews.

Her family have requested that their privacy be respected at this time, and that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Mental Health Coalition: http://www.thementalhealthcoalition.org/donate/.