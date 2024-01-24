The Mac turns 40: A timeline of Apple's revolutionary computer design

To celebrate the Mac's 40 year anniversary, Euronews Culture's delved into our digital archives to put together a photo timeline of Apple's marvellous design and innovation over the years.
40 years ago today, accompanied by the theme from Chariots of Fire, a 28-year-old Steve Jobs took to a stage in California and unveiled the very first Macintosh computer.
Priced at $2,495 (€2,290)(equivalent to $7,500 (€6,885) today), the device would go on to spark a revolution and change the world forever.
Launched on 24 January 1984, the Macintosh 128K transformed personal computing by introducing a user-friendly interface and graphical elements, challenging the prevalent text-based systems of the time.
From the humungous boxy white desktops of the 80s and 90s to today's sleek next-generation models, the design and technology of the Apple Mac has continuously evolved.
You may have been an early adopter, late to the brand or perhaps hate all things Apple; either way, it's impossible to deny the impact the firm has had on how we interact with modern personal and desktop computers.
So, to honour the special occasion, we've put together a photo timeline of Mac milestones, showcasing Apple innovation throughout the years.