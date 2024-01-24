The Mac turns 40: A timeline of Apple's revolutionary computer design

To celebrate the Mac's 40 year anniversary, Euronews Culture's delved into our digital archives to put together a photo timeline of Apple's marvellous design and innovation over the years.

40 years ago today, accompanied by the theme from Chariots of Fire, a 28-year-old Steve Jobs took to a stage in California and unveiled the very first Macintosh computer.

Priced at $2,495 (€2,290)(equivalent to $7,500 (€6,885) today), the device would go on to spark a revolution and change the world forever.

Launched on 24 January 1984, the Macintosh 128K transformed personal computing by introducing a user-friendly interface and graphical elements, challenging the prevalent text-based systems of the time.

From the humungous boxy white desktops of the 80s and 90s to today's sleek next-generation models, the design and technology of the Apple Mac has continuously evolved.

You may have been an early adopter, late to the brand or perhaps hate all things Apple; either way, it's impossible to deny the impact the firm has had on how we interact with modern personal and desktop computers.

So, to honour the special occasion, we've put together a photo timeline of Mac milestones, showcasing Apple innovation throughout the years.

Macintosh 128k (1984)

Apple CEO Steven P. Jobs, left and President John Sculley present the new Macintosh Desktop Computer in January 1984 at a shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California, USA. Credit: AP Photo

Macintosh II (1987)

John Sculley, chaiman of Apple Computer Inc., shows off the new Macintosh II computer at news conference in Los Angeles on 2 March 1987. Credit: AP Photo

Macintosh Portable (1989)

Macintosh Portable, Apple's first battery-powered Mac from 1989. Credit: Getty Images

Macintosh LC (1990)

Macintosh LC, launched 15 Octobe 1990 Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Power Macintosh 9500 (1995)

Power Macintosh 9500, launched 19 June 1995 Credit: Wikimedia Commons

iMac G3 (1998)

Steve Jobs unveils the the new iMac computer in Cupertino, California on 6 May 1998. Credit: AP Photo

Powerbook G4 (2001)

A 15" Apple PowerBook G4 Aluminum launched in 2001. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

iMac G4 (2002)

iMac G4, an all-in-one personal computer, sold by Apple Computer from January 2002 to August 2004. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mac Mini (2005)

Mac Mini, launched 11 January 2005 Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Macbook Pro (2006)

MacBook Pro, launched 7 August 2006 Credit: Ebay/Wikimedia Commons

MacBook Air (2008)

Steve Jobs holds up the new MacBook Air after giving the keynote address at the Apple MacWorld Conference in San Francisco on 15 January 2008. Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP

Mac Pro (2013)

The new Mac Pro is previewed at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, 10 June 2013 in San Francisco. Credit: Eric Risberg/AP

iMac Pro (2017)

iMac Pro, launched in December 2017 Credit: Apple

Mac Pro (2019)

The Mac Pro in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, on 3 June 2019. Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP

Mac Mini M1 (2020)

Mac Mini M1, launched 10 November 2020 Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Macbook Air M2 (2022)