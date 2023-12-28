John Cleese apologises for comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

The former Monty Python comedian posted a list of ways in which Hitler was "preferable" to Trump - and apologised four minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Monty Python John Cleese has apologised after posting a list of ways in which Adolf Hitler was “preferable” to Donald Trump.

The comedian posted the original message on his X account yesterday (Wednesday 27 December), before apologising a few minutes later.

“Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump,” read the first tweet.

“1. He fought for his country. 2. He never used a teleprompter. 3. He was nice to dogs. 4. He wrote his own books. 5. He never played golf. 6. He wasn’t a big fat slob.”

“Five ways Trump is preferable to Hitler,” it continued.

“1. He doesn’t practice genocide. 2. He has nicer hair.”

The numbers 3, 4 and 5 were followed by blank spaces.

Cleese then wrote, four minutes later: “I would like to apologise for my last tweet. It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day.”

Cleese engaged with some of the replies to the original tweet, writing at one point that “receiving insults from the literal minded is like being booed by a flock of sheep.”

What do you make of it?

Are people taking the joke too seriously and forgetting that Cleese is a comedian? Was the attempt at a joke in poor taste?

Or does it seem like an orchestrated and not-so-subtle attempt to complain about “the woke brigade”, one of Cleese’s favourite topics since he started hosting his show The Dinosaur Hour on GB News in October - the UK’s pathetic equivalent to Fox News?

Wherever you stand, let’s end on a brighter note from the Pythons:

Ah, that’s better.