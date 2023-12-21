Five mocktails to enjoy Christmas without the hangovers

It’s Christmas soon, and whether you celebrate or not, in most European countries this time of year equates to drinks flowing liberally. For anyone looking for a non-alcoholic tipple, here are our favourite mocktails for the season.

Maybe you’re like Prince William who was nicknamed “One Pint Willy” by the husband of his cousin Zara, ex-rugby player Mike Tindall. Perhaps you don’t touch booze for health or religious reasons. Whatever your rationale, if you’re looking for a liquorless libation, there’s no reason why you should avoid the cocktail menu this Christmas.

According to the WHO, heavy episodic drinking among Europeans under 25 has fallen more than 10 points since the year 2000, so you’ll be in good company.

Here are Euronews’ top 5 Christmas mocktails:

Non-alcoholic Eggnog

A delicious bit of nog Canva

First invented in the UK, it could only be the Brits who would think of using an egg yolk in a cocktail recipe. While egg whites are a typical ingredient in a classic cocktail sour, the yolk feels sacrilege. Much like other British dishes like spotted dick and toad in the hole, the alcoholic omelette nog drink is actually brilliant.

To make a non-alcoholic version, lightly heat cream with some grated nutmeg and cinnamon in a pan.

Once that’s combined, whisk an egg yolk with some sugar until incorporated and fluffy. Slowly ladle some of the cream mixture into the yolk, whisking as you add it. Warm through to thicken and you have a virgin eggnog.

The lovely thing about this recipe is you can alter it as you please. Add whipped cream on top. Put some vanilla in the cream. Go mad!

Virgin Mary

Put a prawn in it. I dare you, heathen! Canva

True to the Christmas spirit, we should honour the woman whose labours brought about the day in the first place. While many get caught up celebrating the birth of the baby Jesus, it really his mother Mary, pushing while her cuckold husband Joseph ineffectually says “push”, who really put the work in 2,000 years ago.

The Bloody Mary is the ultimate brunch hangover cure, and the Virgin Mary is a fantastic alternative. Ultimately just a gazpacho served in a glass instead of a bowl, it’s a great way to get rid of that carton of tomato juice going off in your fridge.

Pour tomato juice into a tall glass of ice. Put in a squeeze of lemon, a healthy glug of Worcestershire sauce, and a few dabs of tabasco. Give it all a mix and then add a crack of black pepper to the top, then add the obligatory if inexplicable celery garnish.

Wineless mulled wine

A happy couple enjoying some mulled Fanta Canva

As you walk around a German Christmas market ogling overpriced tat and health-code violating food vendors, there’s nothing more comforting than sipping from a styrofoam cup filled with warming mulled wine.

When I’m King, all drinks will be mulled. Warmth and spices are obvious improvements to cold drinks. Mulled Fanta sounds incredible, you just don’t have the imaginative capacity for it yet.

To cut out the wine from this classic winter warmer, use a combination of pomegranate and cranberry juice. Heat the juices in a pot with some sugar, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, star anise and cloves.

Pour into a mug and enjoy.

Light ‘n’ Stormy

Mix it up, baby Canva

Those winter nights can often feel dark and stormy. Yet something about Christmas always lightens the mood. Maybe it’s the snowfall that never actually happens, or maybe it’s just that I do drink and I spend the whole period sloshed off my face.

The original Dark ‘n’ Stormy was a cocktail invention by the Gosling Brothers rum company to sell their Black Seal rum. It has a gorgeous visual effect of the dark rum cascading through the other liquids as it is layered on top of the ginger beer.

The mocktail alternative has a couple of steps. First you have to make a simple syrup. This involves heating equal parts sugar and water until they’re incorporated.

Combine the simple syrup with lime juice and ginger beer in a glass with ice and stir together. Then, on top of your drink, layer a small amount of molasses to create your stormy effect.

Virgin Piña Colada

The ultimate Christmas drink and Christmas setting Canva

Who says Christmas means cold? If you’re celebrating in the southern hemisphere, it’s the height of the summer months and you need something more refreshing than a mulled wine without the wine. Can you believe I actually suggested that earlier?

If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then we’ve got one hell of a mocktail for you, kid.

Add a load of pineapple chunks into a blender, then add some pineapple juice and coconut milk. To this, add sugar to taste and some ice.

Give that mix a nice good blend and pour your smooth mocktail into the curviest glass you own. Garnish with a nuclear radiation-emitting glacé cherry and relax on a sunbed. Merry Christmas!