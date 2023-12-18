Meet the mural artists adding vibrancy to Qatar’s cityscape

"What is beautiful about this type of art, the art of street art painting, is that people enjoy this art throughout the year, they're walking, driving, or going to work."

Vivid colours, of yellow, rich greens, and deep purples adorn the walls of public buildings in Qatar. The country has become a hub for innovation and creativity.

The JEDARIART programme collaborates with talented artists and has breathed new life into Doha's urban landscape. The initiative brings together artists to create stunning murals and street art. JEDARIART aims to promote artistic expression and establish new reference points for visitors to explore.

JEDARIART brings brilliant artists together to create spectacular murals throughout Doha's urban setting Qatar Museums

By showcasing the talent and creativity of local artists, this unique initiative not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of Doha and the surrounding areas but also reflects the city's dynamic and progressive spirit.

A platform for artists to shine

​With the support of its Chairperson, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar Museums launched JEDARIART in 2020, an annual programme that adds colour and meaning to the walls of Doha through street art.

Alya encourages artists from all backgrounds to apply to JEDARIART year-round to create murals Richard Ballan

JEDARIART encourages artists from diverse backgrounds to venture into mural painting, enabling them to reach a wider audience and make their art more accessible.

"JEDARIART is an open call throughout the year. It doesn't close; artists can apply anytime," says Alya Al Khalifa, Head of Curatorial Planning at Qatar Museums Public Art Department.

Embracing public art

Street art in Qatar was viewed negatively and was met with scepticism and resistance. Renowned Qatari mural artist Mubarak Al-Malik and experienced graphic designer and visual artist Abdulrahman Almutawah changed perceptions by collaborating on a mural displayed at Qatar's 2023 International Horticultural Exposition.

Abdulrahman feels that views have changed and that artists making murals is a great step forward Rizalito Extra

"The municipality originally forbade it for any artist or anyone to paint on walls. There are violations," says Abdulrahman. "But perceptions changed, and now, when it comes to a project for an artist to create a work of art on the wall, it's a nice thing. Honestly, this is an evolution," he tells SCENES emphatically.

Year-round mural exhibitions

Mubarak likes that mural exhibitions are displayed longer than temporary art exhibitions. He hopes that public art brings joy and aesthetic pleasure to people's everyday lives.

"What is beautiful about this type of art, the art of street art painting, is that people enjoy this art throughout the year, they're walking, driving, or going to work," Mubarak tells SCENES.

Murals last longer than temporary art displays, which Mubarak loves Rizalito Extra

JEDARIART cultivating emerging muralists

Abdulla Alemadi is a young, talented mural artist commissioned to create a mural on the wall of The Fire Station. The repurposed venue is now a centre for art and creativity and is Qatar's premier space for artists.

Abdulla felt a mix of excitement and intimidation about the scale of the project.

"I was selected through Qatar Museums, through their program JEDARIART. I got an email from them. They send it to artists to send their proposals. I worked on my proposal, and thankfully, I got accepted. I'm really grateful," he tells SCENES.

Abdulla depicts his culture in vivid, contemporary murals that everyone can identify with Rizalito Extra

SCENES caught up with Abdulla while he was painting the mural for the Fire Station. The layout of the building, with its mechanical features, sparked his idea to incorporate items easily recognised in Qatari culture and colourful objects to symbolise the Fire Station as a creative hub in Qatar.

"I like to represent elements of my culture that I grew up with in a modern way and in a colourful, vibrant way that people can relate to," says Abdulla.

Carrying the mural torch

Abdulla has taken on the meaningful and significant task of replacing Mubarak's iconic mural that had been on the wall for three years. Abdulla looks up to Mubarak and credits him as the pioneer of introducing graffiti mural work to Qatar.

Mubarak's iconic mural at the Fire Station stayed up for three years Mubarak Al-Malik

Abdulla's mural has taken Mubarak's place on the walls of the Doha Fire Station Abdulla Alemadi

"He's been really helpful, and he's a great mentor," says Abdulla. He provides some tips and support, so I'm honoured to continue the Qatari mural work's legacy.

​Spreading Qatari culture via murals

Muna Al-Bader is a contemporary artist and mural artist who, in 2021, through Qatar Museums, spent a cultural year between Qatar and the USA.

Muna had the opportunity to share Qatari culture and make a global impact. She showcased her talent at Houston University with a mural highlighting the connection between culture, education, and building relationships.

Muna uses her murals to showcase Qatari culture Richard Ballan

"By doing this around different countries, I can let them know what the Qatari culture is and how we can impact the other cultures," she says.

Leaving an indelible mark

JEDARIART has empowered artists by providing them with opportunities for growth and collaboration. It has created a living open museum, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike.

As the programme expands, it is poised to invigorate Doha's streets, leaving its mark on the city's artistic scene.