German companies are cutting ties with perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance over pictures he took with right-wing extremists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsors are turning their nose up at German influencer Jeremy Fragrance after he was seen posing beside rightwing extremists at a Donald Trump gala in New York, US.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Schütz, has become well-known for his perfume reviews and oddly transfixing dance moves, always wearing white (although sometimes topless) and shouting "POWER!" after an intense inhalation of scent.

His eccentric and overly-eager personality has attracted millions of subscribers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram; the self-proclaimed "number one fragrance icon."

However, Schütz's appearance at a recent event hosted by the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC), where former US President Donald Trump was a key speaker, has led to controversy.

Schütz posted Instagram Stories alongside two German far-right figures: Alexander 'Malenki' Kleine, a 31-year-old YouTuber and prominent activist within the German branch of the "Identification movement", and David Bendels, a 38-year-old editor-in-chief of the “Deutschland-Kurier”, known for his ties to the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Jeremy Fragrance with far-right activist Alexander Kleine A screenshot from Jeremy Fragrance's Instagram

In response, a number of companies have distanced themselves from the influencer.

Sky Deutschland, which released a reality documentary in October titled "Jeremy Fragrance - Power, Baby!" have since removed it from their programming.

"We clearly distance ourselves from any far-right content or statements," a Sky Deutschland spokesperson told German newspaper General-Anzeiger.

Supermarket chain Aldi Nord, which had previously collaborated with Schütz for a bread advert, has since taken down these videos online and stated that they do not plan to do any more collaborations with the influencer.

Heel-Verlag, which published the book 'The Jeremy Fragrance Story: Power, Baby!' in June, also said it had no further business planned with Schütz.

While Schütz has yet to comment on the images with Kleine and Bendels, he did respond to Business Insider about another picture he had taken at the New York event with Austrian right-wing populist politician Gerald Grosz, telling the publication that he "didn't know what he [Grosz] stood for" and "generally takes photos with people who are likeable."

Euronews Culture has reached out to Schütz for comment.