Lyon's annual Fête des Lumières festival includes illuminating works from artists placed throughout pedestrianised areas of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a square next to Lyon's historic city hall, hundreds of people gathered for a countdown as the annual Fête des Lumières (light festival) begins.

This annual tradition includes 32 light installations and shows displayed across the city, with large areas pedestrianised so spectators can enjoy the works.

Among the shows this year, there are giant effervescent bubbles for an immersive experience, a sun and moon made of mirrored sequins for contemplation, a giant kaleidoscope, and lights projected onto trees to reflect the beauty of nature.

Trip the light fantastic

Huddled in the cold, spectators clutched their cups of mulled wine, watching scenes from the first films made by the Lumière brothers, who invented cinema in the French city.

Set to music by French musician, Rone, spectators watched in awe as the invention of cinema was compared to the role artificial intelligence may play in the future.

Benoit Dupuy, a 39-year-old resident of Lyon, told Euronews it was a "good idea to use AI and make something beautiful to show that it is cool."

"Last year they already used AI to make paintings from the Fine Art Museum behind us sing, and this year they did it again but with the legacy of the Lumière Brothers and that’s beautiful," added 36-year-old Lyon resident Anderson Clarque.

'An emerging technology can bring the creation of a new art form. With the democratisation of generative AI, who will be the new visionaries?' says the display. Euronews

'Come to the people'

The festival's artistic director Julien Pavillard, told Euronews that it was important for the Fête des Lumières to spread beyond the city centre as well, with one of the installations including participation from residents.

"For us, it’s very important that people can come to the city centre to see the Light Festival but also that we come to people, that we move towards the residents," said Pavillard.

One of the artists behind the display, Philippe Dubost, told Euronews that the work was created with the participation of 400 residents and inspired by the neighbourhood's history and people's daily activities.

French singer and actor Philippe Katerine created a family of "cute" figurines that are displayed standing together in one of Lyon's parks.

"These are sculpted beings who cannot communicate and the fact that there are people who see them, that is to say, that there may be a lot of people who will observe these characters, they also play with light and with music, so the idea is that with all of these elements, they can finally speak," he told Euronews.

What is the origin of the Fête des Lumières?

The Fête des Lumières is an annual tradition in Lyon with roots that go back centuries.

Philippe Martin, a historian at the University Lumiere Lyon 2, told Euronews that back in the 12th century, a sanctuary was built on one of Lyon's hills, with the Christian figure of Mary as one of its patrons.

Then in 1643, as the plague spread through southern France, Lyon's leaders vowed that if the city was spared they would go to the hill to pay homage to the "Virgin Mary".

Religious leaders in 1850 launched a competition to create a statue of Mary for the city's hill of Fourvière.

"Everything is going well and we have finally chosen a statue which will be installed on September 8, 1852. The only problem is that on September 8, 1852, there are terrible floods on the (river) Saône making it impossible to reach Fourvière hill," said Martin.

The Fourvière hill is seen with the Basilica during last year's Fête des Lumières. The golden Virgin Mary statue can be seen. Olivier Chassignole/ AFP

They decide to wait until 8 December, when a Catholic religious festival - that of the Immaculate Conception - takes place, but again it's almost prevented by flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the rain stopped, "everyone shouted with joy and danced all night and lit small candles."

Now, each year, on that same date, people in Lyon set candles on their windows and there is a procession that climbs Fourvière.

The city turned it into a secular festive occasion around 1989, extending it over the course of four days from 1999. Last year, it brought in more than two million visitors.

"In the celebration, you always have a religious dimension and a festive dimension, and in our society where religions are less important, the festive dimensions remain very important," said Martin.

Lyon's Fête des Lumières runs from 7 to 10 December.