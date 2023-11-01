By Theo Farrant
Who let the dogs out? The 2023 Dog Photography Awards returns to celebrate the beauty (and silliness) of dogs in a collection of stunning images.
The Dog Photography Awards, which made its debut in 2021, is back for its 2023 edition, and it's bigger, better, and furrier than ever!
This year, the competition received a total of 1440 entries from more than 50 different countries, including Germany, Australia, China and Canada.
The four categories were as follows: Studio, Dogs & People, Action, and Portrait & Landscape.
So, without further ado, we present to you the winning images that are guaranteed to set your tails wagging in delight.