‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel to feature Paul McCartney and Elton John

Director Rob Reiner revealed that production of the mockumentary sequel begins in February, and features some well-known guests...

Cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap celebrates its 40th anniversary in March 2024. And now we have some exciting news...

Rob Reiner, who directed the original 1984 mockumentary film (as well as classics like Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride) has revealed during Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast that Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will make appearances in a new sequel.

The original starred David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), who played band members of the fictional English heavy metal band Spinal Tap. All three are expected to reprise their roles as the fictional band, and along with directing the new film, Reiner is set to return as filmmaker Marty DiBergi.

“Everybody’s back. Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John. And a few other surprises, Garth Brooks.”

Reiner said part two, which was announced May last year, would begin shooting by the end of February 2024.

“We never thought we would do a sequel,” the director previously told NME. “It was only because we started to talk to each other and we came up with an idea we think might work - we don’t know it will. We’re going to try. The bar is incredibly high. We debated whether or not we should do it… I said, ‘Look at us, we’re all in our 70s. How much time are we going to have (left) to have some fun?’”

“You don’t want us to cock it up!” he added. “That’s the thing: We wouldn’t try unless we thought we had something that could work.”

This Is Spinal Tap, which was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry and deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the US Library of Congress, was primarily improvised. If you haven’t yet had the pleasure, for the love of all that’s good and pure, get on it.

And crank it up to 11.

A release date for the This Is Spinal Tap sequel has yet to be announced.