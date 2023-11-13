Iconic Michael Jackson jacket sells for €286,000 at auction

Jackson's jacket, music memorabilia, and Amy Winehouse's hairpiece... Here's how much was spent at the Propstore London auction.

An iconic black and white leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial has sold for £250,000 (€286,000) at an auction.

The jacket was expected to fetch between £200,000 and £400,000 at the Propstore London auction. The Pepsi adverts, in which Jackson reimagined his hit song 'Billie Jean', are mainly remembered for an incident which saw Jackson's hair catch fire during one filming session, leaving him with serious burns. He was wearing a different jacket at the time.

Memorabilia belonging to Jackson has previously sold for thousands, including a black fedora hat that he wore just before performing his famous moonwalk dance for the first time in 1983. That sold at a Parisian auction in September for €77,640.

Jackson’s jacket was among more than 200 pieces of music and film memorabilia sold, alongside a George Michael jacket and a hairpiece that belonged to Amy Winehouse.

The La Rocka! jacket worn by Wham!'s late singer in the music video ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’, alongside Aretha Franklin, sold for £93,750 (€107,400).

Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece worn in the 2007 music video for ‘You Know I’m No Good’ from ‘Back to Black’, sold for £18,750 (€21,500).

Elsewhere in the auction, a Gibson guitar that belonged to AC/DC's Angus Young went unsold, as did a limited edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox.

Mark Hochman, director of music and posters at Propstore, explained ahead of the auction that this was the first time many of the items had been put on sale to the public.