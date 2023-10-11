Music fans and film buffs rejoice! You could own your very own piece of cultural history this November...

Michael Jackson’s iconic 1984 Pepsi commercial jacket, which he wore to reimagine his hit song 'Billie Jean', will go up for auction in London next month.

On 10 November, costume and prop vendor Propstore will be auctioning more than 200 original music items, including Jackson's black-and-white leather jacket, in one of the world's largest auctions of entertainment memorabilia.

Included with Jackson's jacket will be a photo of him wearing it alongside Wendell Thompson, who met the late popstar in 1980 at age 12. Jackson gifted Thompson the jacket in December 1983.

The jacket is listed for between £200,000 - £400,000 (€231,000 - €463,000).

The famous jacket and the photo to go with it propstoreauction

Other items to set to auctioned off include David Bowie's original 'Liza Jane' single test pressing (where he performed under the name "Tom Jones" - estimated at between £5,000 - £10,000 / €5,700 - €11,500), Amy Winehouse's trademark beehive hairpiece from the 'You Know I'm No Good' music video (£15,000 - £30,000 / €17,300 - €34,700) and John Lennon's belt buckle from his infamous 'Lost Weekend' period (£30,000 - £60,000 / €34,700 - €69,000).

“Taking inspiration from last year’s highly successful music sale, we have strived to be bigger and better for 2023 and with incredible, unique content from rock and pop legends - John Lennon, The Beatles, David Bowie, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Oasis, AC/DC, KISS, Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, Queen, Elvis Presley and Amy Winehouse," said Mark Hochman, Director of Music and Posters at Propstore.

He added that bidding would be "highly competitive".

For those of you on a budget, there are other items as part of the auction’s Music section that are more affordable. These include an autographed 'Karma Police' single from Radiohead, estimated at between £300 - £600 (€347 - €694); autographed vinyls of Oasis’ singles ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ and ‘Shakermaker’ (£500 - £1,000 / €579 - €1,100); limited edition Jimi Hendrix prints by Naja Conrad-Hansen (£200 - £400 / €230 - €460); and a signed print by Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys (£400 - £800 / €460 - €930).

It’s not just music fans that can invest in memorabilia, mind you.

Marty McFly's (Michael J Fox) "Mattel" Hoverboard propstoreauction.com

The four day event starting on 9 November also includes film and TV memorabilia, including a special Anthony Daniels collection, a wealth of Alien franchise props and costumes, the Back To The Future hoverboard, and Indiana Jones’ The Temple of Doom whip, which will set you back a reasonable £100,000 - £200,000 (€115,000 - €231,000).

Check out the full catalogue here. It's worth it. Just try not to cry too hard knowing that that hoverboard probably won't be yours any time soon. Unless you have £35,000 (€40,500) to spare - and that's just the starting price.

Registration and online proxy bids are now open online here. In addition, in-room bidding will be open to the public at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on 10 November.