Rare Titanic first-class menu up for auction

Various items from the RMS Titanic will soon be up for auction - 111 years after the ship sank.

A rare first-class menu from the Titanic is expected to fetch between £60,000 and £70,000 (approx. €80,300) when it goes on sale on Saturday 11 Novemner in an auction of memorabilia associated with the ill-fated ocean liner.

The salvaged and heavily water-stained menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Belfast, and reveals the opulence that the ship’s first-class passengers would have experienced.

Dinner options on the night of 11 April 1912 included oysters, salmon, beef tornadoes, sirlion of beef (with horseradish cream), spring lamb, duck, with desserts including apricot Bordaloue (a type of tart), Victoria pudding and French ice cream.

A la carte... HENRY ALDRIDGE & SON LTD

The menu, measuring 16 cm by 11 cm, features an embossed crimson White Star Line burgee. Originally, it featured gilt lettering that displayed the initials of OSNC (Ocean Steamship Navigation Company) next to the letters RMS Titanic.

There are reportedly no other surviving examples of the first-class menu for that specific night, the auction house Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd. found after consulting museums with Titanic collections and speaking to leading memorabilia collectors.

The Titanic sank in the early hours of 15 April1912. Of the 2,223 passengers and crew on board, only 706 survived.

Other items in the auction include a pocket watch belonging to Sinai Kantor, a Russian immigrant traveling to the United States in second class, and a tartan blanket used by one of the survivors to stay warm in a lifeboat.

A tartan blanket used by one of the survivors HENRY ALDRIDGE & SON LTD

The latter was hailed by the auction house as “one of the rarest three dimensional objects we have seen” and is expected to sell for up to £100,000 (€114,800).

The auction is scheduled to take place on 11 November at Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd in Devizes, Wiltshire.