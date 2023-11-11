Cultural digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

Parisian photography, a new JR art installation, and the return of disco dance queen Dua Lipa.

It's been another eventful week, with a Picasso painting selling for a record-setting €130 million at auction, the European Film Academy revealing its nominees for the 36th European Film Awards (EFAs) and a crime involving a golden toilet.

But enough about all that - here's what to do, see and listen to around Europe.

Exhibitions

Horvats X Cairns, Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Frank Horvat, Hong Kong series, 1963 / Antony Cairns LDN018, 2023

As part of the 26th edition of Paris Photo and Photo Days 2023, Frank Horvat Studio has invited British artist Anthony Cairns to discuss Horvat's Hong Kong series of photographs, which have been shared for the first time in a newly published Fashion Eye book by Louis Vuitton. The exhibition ends 3 December 2023.

Foto/Industria: VI Biennial of Photography on Industry and Work, Bologna, Italy

Now in its 6th edition, the Biennial of Photography on Industry and Work began in Bologna on 18 October and continues until 26 November 2023. This year's theme is 'game', with 12 exhibitions exploring the relationship between games and industry at 11 historical venues around the city centre.

Florian Gadsby at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, UK

Portrait of Florian Gadsby, who has an exhibition at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, England. Florian Gadsby

Prolific potter, author and TikTok sensation, Florian Gadsby has an exciting new ceramics exhibition titled 'By My Hands' at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, UK, which is open until 25 February.

Florian uses impure, high iron rich stoneware clay to produce wheel-thrown tableware and one-off decorative sculptures. A whole new collection of his work will be available to exhibition visitors.

Maestras (Women Masters) at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, Madrid, Spain

A new exhibition titled 'Maestras' ('Women Masters') is on display in Madrid until 4 February, 2024. A collection of nearly 100 paintings, lithographs and sculptures bring to light to stories of forgotten female artists, challenging the traditionally male-dominated narrative of art history.

Dance

Chiroptera at the Palais Garnier, Paris, France

The Palais Garnier in Paris depicts a cave backdrop for a new dance project by JR, Thomas Bangalter and Damien Jalet. J.R.

A fascinating new project titled 'Chiroptera' sees the Palais Garnier in Paris transformed with the installation of a cave, studded with human footprints, created by iconic street artist JR. This will be the backdrop to a performance by 153 dancers, choreographed by Damien Jalet and accompanied by sounds from Former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter. It takes place on 12 November at 7pm.

Awards

The Ivors Classical Awards at BFI Southbank, London, UK

A celebration of excellence in contemporary classical composition and sound art, the Ivors Classical Awards take place on 14 November at the BFI Southbank in London. At the ceremony, awards will be handed out to the most talented and creative composers and sound artists working in the music industry today.

Films

The Killer

Released today on Netflix, David Fincher’s 12th film is our Film of the Week. Starring Michael Fassbender and based on a French graphic novel series of the same name, it tells the story of a nameless professional assassin seeking vengeance after a hit job goes wrong. Try to catch it on the big screen if you can.

Dream Scenario

Everyone's dreaming about Nicolas Cage - or Paul Matthews, as he's known in 'Dream Scenario', a new black comedy from trusted indie producers A24. A humble family man, Matthews' life is thrown into chaos when millions of strangers start seeing him in their dreams, leading to a newfound fame that quickly turns into a nightmare. It's out at UK cinemas on 10 November.

...And one to avoid: The Marvels

Don't bother with new Marvel film, 'The Marvels', says Euronews Culture film critic David Mouriquand: "It's a stakeless dud that lacks the humour or verve the trailer teased and, despite Iman Vellani’s efforts, truly signals that Marvel is out of steam at this point."

TV

The Curse

Everything starts to go wrong for insufferably smug couple, Whitney and Asher Siegel (Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder), after a child puts a curse on them during a publicly staged part of Asher's TV show, 'Flipanthropy'. Streaming on Paramount+ from 11 November.

Buccaneers, Apple TV+

Set in the 1870s, this new Apple TV+ period drama explores the clash of cultures when a group of wealthy American women head to London in the hopes of each finding their very own Mr Darcy.

Music

Dua Lipa - Houdini

Providing all the weekend vibes is British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, who has signalled her return with the release of a new disco / electro-dance track, 'Houdini', in collaboration with Australian artist Kevin Parker, aka: Tame Impala. Play it on repeat.