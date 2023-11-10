Elon Musk biopic on the way with Darren Aronofsky set to direct

Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography released this year will serve as a basis for the screenplay of the upcoming Elon Musk film.

An Elon Musk biopic is in development at A24, with Darren Aronofsky on board to direct.

Puck first broke the news, which was then confirmed by Variety.

Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of the controversial tech mogul, which was published in September, will serve as the basis for the screenplay.

Isaacson’s "Steve Jobs” book was previously adapted into the 2015 Universal film of the same name, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Michael Fassbender as the Apple CEO.

Sources told Variety that there was heated competition to option Isaacson’s book from studios and filmmakers alike, with A24 ultimately winning the bidding war.

Aronofsky, whose past credits include Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), Black Swan (2010), Mother! (2017), and last year’s Oscar contender The Whale. Most recently, he directed the film Postcards from Earth, currently showing exclusively at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

So maybe this won’t be the conventional biopic formula, and we should expect the unexpected...

There’s plenty to go on when it comes to Musk. The founder and CEO of SpaceX and the CEO of Tesla is constantly hogging the headlines with some erratic behaviourand comments, and especially since purchasing Twitter for $44 billion - which he has since renamed X.

He's also officially the world's richest person, with Bloomberg and Forbes estimating his net worth to be more than $200 billion as of October 2023.

There is no release date or casting as of yet for the Elon Musk film.

Looks wise, we’re thinking Rami Malek. Erratic attitude wise, Nicolas Cage would ace it.