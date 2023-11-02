Fashion met chocolate at this year's edition of the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, as models made their way down the catwalk with cocoa-inspired chic.

This week, Paris turned into a cocoa-lover's paradise as the Salon du Chocolat, the world's biggest celebration of all things chocolate, took centre stage.

The annual event brought together the world's greatest chocolate connoisseurs and pastry prodigies from 60 different countries, for five delightful days of tastings, interactive workshops and live dessert-making demos.

However, the real showstopper of the cocoa-themed carnival was undoubtedly the Chocolate Fashion Show, where runway models made their way down the catwalk wearing nothing but chocolate-made designs.

Fashion has never looked so tasty!

Take a look for yourselves:

Austalian dancer Katrina Patchett walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

French model Gennifer Demey walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

French vocalist Adeline Toniutti walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

Canadian dancer Christian Millette walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

French vlogger Juju Fitcats walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

French model Eve Gilles walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

French model Ophely Mezino walks the runway during the parade of chocolate dresses during the Salon du Chocolat de Paris 2023 in Paris on October 27, 2023. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP