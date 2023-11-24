The Beatles now on official sportswear?

Whether it's their new song 'Now And Then' and the re-release of the iconic Red and Blue compilation albums, The Beatles are everywhere. And now, you could soon be sporting official football merch...

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beatles are having one hell of a year.

They’re topping the charts with their “final” song ‘Now And Then’ - their first chart-topping single in 54 years – making listeners wonder: “Wait, a new Beatles song? What year is this again?”

Now, the band has teamed up with Barcelona-based sports brand MEYBA (the former official kit provider for FC Barcelona) on a new range of football shirts and sportswear.

A statement on the brand’s official website says: “Our first officially licenced MEYBA x The Beatles collection draws inspiration from the epic back catalogue of music, film & images from the world’s greatest band.”

It continues: “This initial collection’s main focus is a monochrome deep dive into the Abbey Road album artwork that was produced and released in 1969. The famous zebra crossing and classic black and white The Beatles ‘Long T’ logos are used as inspiration in number of methods and formats across the collection.”

The Beatles x MEYBA MEYBA

If that wasn’t enough for The Beatles and fashion, they also launched an official Christmas jumper, paying homage to their iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover.

Indeed, notjust clothing and Earth Merch have teamed up with Apple Corps Ltd. to launch the new ethically made jumper to celebrate the release of The Beatles’ Number One hit ‘Now And Then’.

Here Comes The Sweater notjustclothing

Some inspiration for Christmas gifts, perchance?