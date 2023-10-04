From posters to his Omega watch, a huge collection of Roger Moore’s items related to his long stint as 007 are going on sale in London.

Sir Roger Moore, the British actor who played superspy James Bond during the 70s and 80s will have his personal collection of Bond-related paraphernalia auctioned off this Wednesday.

Held at Bonhams in London, the auction is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Moore’s first appearance in the famous role, in 1973’s Live and Let Die.

Moore died in 2017 aged 89. During his stint at 007, he starred in the most films any actor has played the lead role for, including The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill.

Geoffrey Moore, son of Sir Roger Moore stands with Sir Roger Moore's white ski suit from A View to a Kill, which has an estimate of £15,000 - 25,000 Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

The auction, which was attended yesterday by Moore’s sons Geoffrey, 57, and Christian, 50, contains 180 of the star’s belongings going under the hammer.

Some of the most coveted of the items to be auctioned include suits tailored for Moore for his appearances in The Spy Who Loved Me and A View to a Kill. Both are expected to go for up to £30,000 (€34,500).

Also expected to be sold for a similar sum is a special edition Omega watch that was made for Moore to celebrate “50 Years of 007”. For slightly less than the cost of his double-breasted mohair suits, you could return form the auction with an authentic Bogner ski suit, Moore wore in A View to a Kill, expected to go for as much as £25,000 (€28,800).

Bonhams employees stand with a James Bond mohair double-breasted dinner suit worn by Sir Roger for the Eiffel Tower scene in A View to a Kill Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Multiple other suits and watches are also up for auction. There are also more objects like his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque, his passport and signed scripts and posters.

“Sir Roger Moore: The Personal Collection” goes on sale on 4 October at Bonhams auction house.