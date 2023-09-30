This autumn, London's Kew Gardens is a hosting a new festival celebrating the diversity and beauty of queer plants and fungi.

Kew Gardens, the renowned botanical haven in London, is heralding the arrival of autumn with the debut of a month-long festival, titled 'Queer Nature.'

Nestled within the grand Temperate House, this new innovative showcase explores the fascinating intersection between the plant kingdom, fungi, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Offering more than just botanical beauty, the festival promises an immersive experience featuring massive floral installations, thought-provoking artworks, and engaging discussions led by Queer scientists, horticulturists, and writers.

What's on display at the festival?

An artwork entitled 'House of Spirits' by US artist Jeffrey Gibson, during a photocall for Kew Gardens' 'Queer Nature' autumn festival Daniel Leal/AFP

The heart of the festival is the remarkable suspended artwork, 'House of Spirits,' conceived by New York-based artist Jeffrey Gibson.

The installation is a testament to the artist's multicultural influences, drawing inspiration from his Choctaw-Cherokee heritage, queer theory, politics, and art history.

As visitors venture deeper into the Temperate House, they will encounter the newly-designed garden, 'Breaking the Binary,' a collaborative effort between horticulturist Patrick Featherstone and Kew's Youth Forum.

This living horticultural installation celebrates the infinite potential of nature while also delving into themes of plant classification and categorisation.

Featherstone, fresh from a Gold Medal win at the Chelsea Flower Show 2023, joined forces with a group of 14-18 year-olds from the Youth Forum to bring this striking garden to life.

Beyond the stunning botanical displays, 'Queer Nature' delves into the historical use of plants and fungi as symbols within LGBTQ+ communities.

From Sappho's garlands of violets to Oscar Wilde's iconic green carnation, the exhibition highlights the enduring connections between nature and the LGBTQ+ experience.

'Queer Nature' runs until 29 October 2023.