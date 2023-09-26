Gérard Depardieu sells his art collection at auction

The controversial actor's collection, on sale today and tomorrow, includes a bronze by Germaine Richier estimated at between €500,000 and €800,000.

French actor Gérard Depardieu's art collection will be auctioned off today (Tuesday 26 September) and tomorrow (Wednesday 27 September) at the Hôtel Drouot in Paris's 9th arrondissement.

It comprises 250 works of art, on public display since last Saturday, reports regional daily French newspaper Le Parisien.

“It's a constantly evolving collection, created over the course of encounters, film shoots and events that marked his life," according to Hôtel Drouot on its website.

Among the paintings, drawings and sculptures are works by Rodin, Duchamp and Miró.

One of the highlights of the sale is a bronze by Germaine Richier, estimated at up to €800,000.

According to auctioneer David Nordmann, interviewed by Le Parisien, the actor is parting with his impressive collection to "lighten up a bit".

"The collection is fantastic, whether it's Gérard Depardieu's or not,” said Nordmann. “If there's a celebrity effect on the bidding, and despite his legal troubles, I remain convinced that the effect will be positive. Let's talk about it again on Wednesday evening.”

All in all, the sale could fetch between €3-5 million.

In reference to the actor’s “legal troubles”, Nordmann refers to a string of sexual assault allegations.

Depardieu was accused of sexual violence by 13 people in April. The alleged incidents were said to have been committed on 11 shoots between 2004 and 2022.

The 74-year-old is also under investigation for the suspected rape and sexual assault of an actress in 2018.

He denies the allegations.

"I hope that people will make a clear distinction between (legal) news and the quality of this collection", Nordmann previously stated.

The sale takes place today at 6 pm, and Wednesday at 2 pm at Hôtel Drouot.