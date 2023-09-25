Drama, suspense and a star-studded cast. All that before any models started making their way down the catwalk. Milan Fashion Week will go down as one for the ages. Even the constant wet weather couldn't dampen spirits for womenswear next spring and summer.

The glitz and glamour that goes manicured hand in glove with luxury purse was gloriously displayed during Milan Fashion Week.

After New York and London, it's the third and penultimate stop on the heavyweight tour, in terms of status of course, and for some, what was seen on the Italian runways has made it favourite for the title; but Paris gets its shot from Monday.

There were a string of unforgettable moments in Milan, with something truly for everyone. Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 show was the talk of the town for at least two days due the presence of several supermodels off the catwalk.

A hush fell over the room as the front-row filled signaling the show was about to begin: Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss had taken their seats. Backstage, it was still a murmur of activity.

The runway was flanked by enormous casts of Fendi bags, that created archways with their opening flaps, or backdrops for VIPS and influencers to be photographed upon arrival. Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP.

Kim Jones' collection was clean and crisp. Shapely and close-fitting monochrome dresses had peekaboo cutouts.

A model wears a creation as part of the Fendi women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sept. 20, 2023 Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP.

Leather added substance: short colour-block jackets paired with a matching knit mini-skirt. Contrasting gloves finished many looks. Bags were mostly held as if clutches; a tiny, flat bag dangled from gloved hands.

Diesel and denim

Diesel's open-air extravaganza also set tongues wagging as the concert-style presentation helped generate an electric atmosphere despite heavy rain.

Designer Glenn Martens' Spring-Summer 2024 co-ed collection combined early 2000s standards - cargo pants, bra tops, hoodies - with cutting-edge textile innovations that made it sometimes difficult to interpret what was coming down the runway. The rain only enhanced the mystery.

Models wear creations, reflected in a screen behind, as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sept. 20, 2023 Luca Bruno/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Model wear creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sept. 20, 2023 Luca Bruno/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The technology going into the textiles is so cutting-edge that brand owner Renzo Rosso said that part of the production site is sealed off from the rest to protect the secrecy.

Adventurous Armani

Giorgio Armani, centre, accepts applause at the end of the Emporio Armani women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, 21 September 2023 Luca Bruno/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Tom Ford returns to Milan roots

Peter Hawkings made his runway debut as creative director of the Tom Ford brand in Milan where he started working with Ford at Gucci 25 years ago.

His collection was inspired by Donyale Luna, a Detroit-born Black supermodel who was a muse to Andy Warhol and Richard Avedon.

Models entered the Tom Ford world through plush, champagne-coloured carpet, invoking luxury. Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Dolce & Gabbana's luxurious lingerie

The highlight of the week for many fashionistas was Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana's latest collection on Saturday, exploring to the tiniest detail the beauty and artisanal qualities of corsetry, and all manner of lingerie.

Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 23, 202 Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

In keeping with a bodycon trend that has made corsets, bra tops and tiny culottes part of an everyday wardrobe, some looks came down the runway completely al fresco, with perhaps a sheer stocking and garter.