Here are some of our choices for the best dressed celebs at this year's Vogue World.

One of the hottest dates in the fashion calendar is Vogue World, the British celebration of the arts and culture. Billed as the UK equivalent to the MET Gala, the event is now in its second year at London Fashion Week.

Vogue World opened with a red carpet walk, where all the hottest names in showbiz were out flashing their glad rags at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Many of the stars who turned out showcased highlights from the autumn/winter 2023 collections.

Nicola Coughlan Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision

Stormzy Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision

Kit Connor Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision

Jared Leto Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision

Ncuti Gatwa Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision

Rita Ora, from left, Twiggy and Wisdom Kaye AP Photo

Jenna Coleman AP Photo

Kate Winslet Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Sienna Miller poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 in London. Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Who do you think looked the best?