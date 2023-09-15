Visit Euronews

In Pictures: Stars stun at Vogue World as London Fashion Week begins

Baz Luhrmann, from left, Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful
Baz Luhrmann, from left, Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful Copyright AP Photo
By Jonny Walfisz with AP
Here are some of our choices for the best dressed celebs at this year's Vogue World.

One of the hottest dates in the fashion calendar is Vogue World, the British celebration of the arts and culture. Billed as the UK equivalent to the MET Gala, the event is now in its second year at London Fashion Week. 

Vogue World opened with a red carpet walk, where all the hottest names in showbiz were out flashing their glad rags at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Many of the stars who turned out showcased highlights from the autumn/winter 2023 collections.

Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Nicola CoughlanVianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
StormzyVianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Kit ConnorVianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Jared LetoVianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Vianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
Ncuti GatwaVianney Le Caer/2023 Invision
AP Photo
Rita Ora, from left, Twiggy and Wisdom KayeAP Photo
AP Photo
Jenna ColemanAP Photo
Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Kate WinsletVianney Le Caer/Invision
Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Sienna Miller poses for photographers upon arrival at the Vogue World event on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 in London.Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Who do you think looked the best?

