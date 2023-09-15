Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at the age of 91

By Euronews with Agencies

The artist, born in 1932 in the Central Colombian city of Medellin, was still painting in his studio until he contracted pneumonia and was admitted to hospital, but was released from the hospital on Thursday to recover at home, W Radio reported.

Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, famous for his voluptuous figures, has died at the age of 91, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fernando Botero, the painter of our traditions and our defects, the painter of our virtues, has died", announced the head of state on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The painter of our violence and our peace. Of the dove rejected a thousand times and placed on his throne a thousand times," added President Petro, referring to one of the artist's emblematic animals.

He gave no details of the place of his death.

The artist, born in 1932 in the Central Colombian city of Medellin, was still painting in his studio until he contracted pneumonia and had to be admitted to hospital, but was released from the hospital on Thursday to recover at home, W Radio reported.

The news was confirmed by the Colombian newspaper 'El Tiempo', which described Botero as "the greatest Colombian artist of all time."