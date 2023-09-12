An 'Indiana Jones of the art world' recovers stolen van Gogh painting

By Euronews with AFP

Dubbed The Netherlands' 'Indiana Jones of the art world', Arthur Brand recovered Vincent van Gogh's "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" three years after it was stolen.

Brand cooperated with the Dutch police to negotiate the safe return of the painting, worth between three and six million euros, after three-and-a-half years.

He managed to recover the painting after he was contacted by a person who had access to it, but who Braid said had nothing to do with the actual theft.

"It took 1,300 days but here it is and I will hand it over in a few moments to the museum director and I think he will be happy," he said.

The painting dates from the beginning of van Gogh's career and was stolen from the Singer Museum in the Dutch town of Laren in March 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, when the museum was closed.

Both the perpetrator and the original recipient are now behind bars.