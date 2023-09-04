Three furry superstars joined the Danish Chamber Orchestra for a very special performance of Mozart's "Hunting Symphony" at this year's Haydn Festival.

In a world where classical music usually sticks to tradition, the Danish Chamber Orchestra brought a tail-wagging twist that had audiences howling with delight at this year's Hayden Festival.

Enter Cookie, Sophus, and Sica – three exceptionally talented dogs, carefully selected to perform with the Danish Chamber Orchestra in a whimsically unconventional rendition of "Hunting Symphony," a piece composed by Leopold Mozart, the father of Wolfgang Amadeus.

The piece is a rare gem in the classical world, in which dogs have a prominent and important soloist role. Historically, their contributions have been confined to mere recordings. That is, until now.

Cookie the dog, photographed on stage performing with the Danish Chamber Orchestra Credit: AFP

At rehearsal, the dogs were listening unbothered to the first movements of the piece before confidently taking their positions in front of the orchestra to execute their parts.

As Helle Lauvring, Cookie's owner and guardian of the four-year-old Spanish Water Dog, puts it, "If I had to be there all by myself, I think I would be nervous but all the attention is on her (Cookie), she is the star. I'm just behind her with all the treats".