Consider yourself a connoisseur of all things hip-hop? Prove your knowledge with this quiz celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary.

In the last half-century, a dynamic force has rippled through the music world, redefining culture, artistry, and self-expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hip-hop, born from the Bronx in New York City in the late 20th century, has not only become a genre but a global phenomenon that has reshaped the musical landscape and transcended beyond the realms of music itself.

But how much do you know about the beloved art form?

In this quiz we'll be putting your knowledge of hip-hop to the test, as we pay homage to some of the genre's pivotal moments, iconic artists, and groundbreaking albums.

Best of luck!

For further reading on hip-hop's 50th anniversary, check out our chronological lookback at the musical genre through the key record releases of the last 50 years.