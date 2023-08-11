Sziget Festival 2023: Hungary's island party gets underway

The six-day festival near Budapest draws acts from around the world.

The Sziget Festival, one of the biggest in Europe, has opened its doors to the more than 100,000 visitors from all over the world expected this year.

In Budapest, the festival kicks off a new edition that seeks to recapture its pre-pandemic glory, with performances by artists such as Billie Eilish, Florence and The Machine, Mumford & Sons and many more.

Here are our top 2023 picks.

The Sziget ('Island' in Hungarian) was voted Europe's best festival by the European Festival Awards in 2012 and 2015.

The festival, which describes itself as "the island of freedom", will host more than 600 performances on 50 stages from 10 to 15 August, with artists from 62 countries.

The island of Óbuda, located in the 3rd district of Budapest, will become an isolated "city" for those six days, with a maximum daily capacity of 90,000 people, according to the event organisers.

David Guetta, Sam Fender, Yungblud, Caroline Polach and Foals will be performing on the main stage.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish kicks off the European leg of her new world tour at the Sziget, and organisers are hoping her fans will fill the festival's largest venue, capable of holding 60,000 people, on Tuesday.

Check out our picks of the seven acts you don't want to miss this year.