The new game aims to adapt the story of the revolutionary Founding Father into an immersive online environment for a new generation.

The landmark Broadway musical sensation "Hamilton" has landed itself a spot on the largest immersive gaming platform on the planet: Roblox.

ADVERTISEMENT

“'Hamilton' has global recognition. Roblox has 66 million daily active users from all around the world. What a perfect match," Matt Edelman, says president and chief commercial officer for Super League, which designed and built the online experience in collaboration with Small World Games.

In the Hamilton Simulator, players use their own avatars as they rub shoulders with the musical's characters and negotiate through 10 levels set during the Revolutionary War.

The journey commences at New York's docks, with the objective of liberating the city from British rule.

Notably, this music-filled game comes at no cost to players.

What is Roblox?

Roblox is a free online gaming platform that allows users to play games designed by other players. Credit: Roblox Corporation

Launched in 2006, Roblox is an incredibly popular online platform that allows users to create, play, and share their own video games and virtual worlds.

The platform effectively lets players build anything from the ultimate rollercoaster-packed theme park, to competing as a professional F1 driver or simply designing a dream mansion and hanging out with friends.

And a key thing to note - the kids love it. Reports suggests that over half of Roblox users are under the age of 13.

Its scope is staggering - boasting a user base of 66 million active players every day and an extensive array of over 40 million distinct games.

Businesses like Mattel, the NFL, Dave & Buster’s and Cirque du Soleil have all planted a flag on the game, as have fashion labels Vans, Ralph Lauren, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Givenchy and Gucci.

What to expect from the Roblox Hamilton Simulator

A screen grab from the Roblox Hamilton Simulator Credit: AP Photo/SuperLeague

Endorsed by the writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose blockbuster musical chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton, the game carries the essence of the original narrative and aims to introduce the story for a new generation.

“The intent here was to create a fun experience for this community and by doing so, introduce them to ‘Hamilton’ if they don’t already know it, or to honour and inspire the passion that they have if they’re already fans,” says Edelman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are an intellectual property owner and you want to connect to the younger generations — people really under 25 and particularly under 18 — that’s where they socialise, that’s where they learn. More than half of Gen Z expects to discover a brand for the first time in an immersive space,” Edelman adds.

Hamilton Simulator players assemble a squad from characters in the musical — James Madison and Charles Lee, perhaps, to begin with, and more valuable characters like Maria Reynolds and Angelica Schuyler coming later — to confront Redcoats.

Victories earn coins, which can be used to better arm companions as stronger enemies lurk.

The 10 settings include a tavern, George Washington's office, town squares, the ballroom where Hamilton and Angelica fall in love and the Battle of Yorktown.

Each level has songs from the musical, including “Guns and Ships,” “You'll Be Back,” and “The Schuyler Sisters,” used as a sort of sonic laser to wear down and defeat enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Korins, the mastermind behind the stage design of "Hamilton," contributed to the visual aspects of the simulator, including hidden Easter eggs that only true fans of the Broadway production would notice.

The simulator currently ends around the midpoint of the musical, with British rule defeated and a nascent country needing its Founding Fathers to guide them into becoming a nation of laws.

Check out the video for a closer look at the new Hamilton Roblox game.