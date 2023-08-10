Fashion designer Phoebe Philo to launch own brand in September

The collection will have over 150 pieces including ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewellery, eyewear and footwear. Here's why you should be as excited as we are.

British Fashion Designer Phoebe Philo is launching her own eponymous label this September. The former creative director of French fashion brand Celine is ready to reconquer the industry after a five-year break.

A model wears a creation by British fashion designer Phoebe Philo for Celine's Spring-Summer 2013 ready to wear collection, presented in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012. Jacques Brinon/AP

She originally announced her return back in 2021 and now her collection is finally ready to see the light of day.

According to a report in the fashion journal Woman's Wear Daily, the launch is set to include over 150 pieces and will be available in the UK, US and Europe. The collection will include ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewellery, eyewear and footwear.

Canadian-Ukranian model Daria Werbowy is set to be the brand's public face.

Daria Werbowy of Mississauga is photographed in Toronto Thursday, March 9, 2006 AARON HARRIS/AP2006

According to a report on the American Fashion website Harper's Bazaar, the brand is independent but has a minority backing from the French luxury conglomerate LVMH. Philo's website is now open for registration. By doing so, people will receive news and updates on her products and services.

Phoebe Philo's mark on the fashion industry

Previously British fashion designer Stella McCartney's design assistant at French luxury fashion house Chloé, Philo took over as the brand's creative director in 2001. In 2008 she became the creative director at French brand Celine for almost a decade before resigning in 2017. Since taking her first steps in the fashion industry, she has built a formidable name for herself.

Here's why.

Back in 2014 and still working for Celine, Philo gave an exclusive interview to former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman where she opened up about her stance as a designer. She was drawn to Celine because its lack of an established identity gave her more creative freedom. It also had a reputation for quality that she was keen to uphold.

She said making women feel confident and strong through her designs was her main priority. She distances herself from over-sexualised images intended to appeal to the male gaze, stating " I am not a big fan of women being sexualised through clothes, as you can probably tell from my work."

A model presents a creation by British fashion designer Phoebe Philo for Celine as part of her ready to wear spring-summer 2011 fashion collection, presented in Paris, Sunday, Christophe Ena/AP2010

Instead, she caters to the needs of women by placing practicality, comfort and style at the heart of her designs.

Sabrina Marshall, co-founder of luxury resale site Re-See told Harper's Bazaar, " She knew how to balance making us dream with the reality of how a modern woman really dresses. She'll go down in history, the same way that Yves Saint Laurent did for starting ready-to-wear and liberating women."

A model wears a creation by British fashion designer Phoebe Philo for Celine's Spring-Summer 2013 ready to wear collection, presented in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012 Jacques Brinon/AP

Philo holds inclusivity as a core value and rejects the attitude the industry often has regarding women's bodies by saying she believes anyone, no matter what shape or size, can be seductive, sexy and beautiful.

Looking ahead, Philo's plans for her own brand have not been disclosed as she has yet to offer any sneak peaks of her designs. Thankfully, the big reveal is only a few weeks away.