Through state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, a new exhibition in New York is bringing 50 years of hip-hop to life.

A new immersive digital exhibition in New York is delving into the rich history of hip-hop over the past five decades, tracing the genre's early origins to its current influential presence in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubbed "Hip Hop Til Infinity," the installation is gracing the historic Hall des Lumières, a prominent art venue in Manhattan, which previously dedicated an exhibition to Austrian painter Gustav Klimt.

“Hall des Lumières is honoured to host this commemorative installation celebrating such an important cultural milestone”, says Tim Ceci, the Managing Director of Hall des Lumières.

What to expect from the exhibition?

An inside view of the "Hip Hop Til Infinity" exhibition in New York. Credit: AFP

Described as a "visual mixtape" and a heartfelt "love letter to hip-hop," the exhibition offers an immersive experience born from a partnership with Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50 movement.

Encompassing two floors, the exhibition boasts floor-to-ceiling projections showcasing previously unreleased photographs and videos of legendary hip-hop luminaries such as Grandmaster Flash, Nas, Lauryn Hill and Jay Z.

One segment of the exhibit pays homage to the core essence of hip-hop lyricism, spotlighting the skilfull art of wordplay as iconic lyrics appear all over the walls.

Another section delves into the distinctive West Coast hip-hop style, celebrating influential figures like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac.

Photograph shows a collection of magazines in the "Lock Ur Sh*t Up" section of the "Hip Hop Til Infinity" exhibition in New York Credit: AFP

Descending to the lower level uncovers deeper layers of hip-hop's historical evolution.

Visitors can find a 10-minute documentary that traces the genre's origins, casting a spotlight on DJ Kool Herc’s famous back-to-school party in the Bronx that birthed the movement 50 years ago.

The basement levels also houses an array of authentic hip-hop memorabilia, spanning from magazines and stickers to mixtapes and clothing.

“Hip Hop Til Infinity” runs at Hall des Lumières until 16 September 2023.

Check out the video above for a look inside the exhibition, and stay tuned to Euronews Culture for our upcoming Best Hip-Hop Albums every fan should own.