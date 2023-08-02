By Euronews with AP

The soprano made her theatre debut in the West End in Cats in 1981. Today she has sold more than 25 million albums and two million DVDs.

Award-winning soprano Sarah Brightman said the world needs to adapt to climate change as it is "going to happen anyway".

The British singer's comments came in an interview with Euronews after she delighted her fans with a special performance at the Sani Resort on Saturday in Halkidiki, Greece.

The concert was part of the annual Sani Festival, a Greek cultural institution, now in its 30th year which is taking place between 5-26 August.

As the world's best-selling soprano Brightman has a vocal range that exceeds three octaves. The superstar is one of the most important lyrical voices who pioneered the classical crossover music scene and is the only artist to have topped Billboard's Dance, Classical and Classical charts at the same time.

She married composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1984. They later divorced in 1990.

"Nothing was calculative in what I did. I started off training to be a ballerina many years ago. That was all my mother knew to do because she was a dancer herself. And I think through that, through the ballet, that I did every day, I loved the music, so it stayed within me" she said.

"Then with the fusion of my understanding of music from the sixties and seventies, and there was a lot of fusion of classical and rock and everything then, I sort of just very naturally started to integrate everything" she explained.

Singer/actress Sarah Brightman reacts after the unveiling of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/2022 Invision

The famous singer was designated as an 'Artist for Peace' by UNESCO. In her opinion, the most urgent issue on the planet now is the climate crisis.

"We're not powerful [enough] to be changing the climate. It's not us. But what we do need to do, because the climate... if you go right back in the past before human beings were even around, you [will] find that [it went between] very hot [and] very cold. So that was going to happen anyway. What we need to do is clean up our act."

Brightman has an exceptional musical career and performed the Olympic anthem twice, first at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and later at the Beijing Olympics in 2006. She also performed the role of Christine Daaé in the world-famous Phantom of the Opera on both the West End and Broadway stages.

"Because my career is very full on and you have to give a lot to it, I keep my own life incredibly simple and I find a lot of fun and beauty in actually very simple things because actually, there's a depth in the most simple things and they can be most extraordinary.

"I've kept my life in a good sort of grounded place. So I'm part of up there and I'm very much part of down here", she concluded.

Sarah Brightman’s tour schedule will continue through the autumn fall with a series of concerts in Canada and the United States.