As the legendary Rolling Stones frontman marks a significant milestone, La Galerie de L'instant in Nice commemorates his six-decade long career with a photography show.

In news that's likely to make everyone feel old, Sir Mick Jagger will turn 80 on 26 July.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the founding member of the Rolling Stones was significantly younger, especially if you’ve seen him perform with his legendary, seemingly boundless energy.

Style icon: Jagger photographed by Terry O'Neill in London, 1964 Terry O'Neill/La Galerie de L'instant

As part of the birthday celebrations, La Galerie de L’instant in Nice is set to commemorate Jagger’s six-decade long career at a new exhibition.

The Swinging Sixties embodied: Gered Mankowitz captures Jagger in London, 1966 Gered Mankowitz/La Galerie de L'instant

He’s certainly timeless, so it’s rather fitting that the show is called ‘Time is on my Side’.

Since the 1960s, Jagger has embodied the archetypal rock star, so it makes sense the photography show begins its focus in that decade.

Mr and Mrs Jagger: Mick marries Bianca in Saint-Tropez, 1971 Jean-Claude Deutsch/La Galerie de L'instant

Featured are images of a very young Jagger by top photographers like Terry O'Neill, Dominique Tarlé and Gered Mankowitz, taken mostly in London, the city where the Stones first found fame.

Jagger poses with the Stones' touring plane the Starship, emblazoned with the band's iconic logo, 1972 Ethan Russell/La Galerie de L'instant

In the 1970s, the band’s popularity went from strength to strength, with worldwide tours in a branded Rolling Stones plane called the Starship.

Jagger laughs with his bandmate Keith Richards on the Stones' American tour, 1972 Ethan Russell/La Galerie de L'instant

The ‘70s also saw Jagger's marriage to Nicaraguan actor Bianca, who broke wedding tradition in the most iconic way possible - by wearing a white suit and huge hat.

Always a showman: Jagger performs in Paris in 1976 Dominique Tarlé/La Galerie de L'instant

Also featured are images from Jagger’s glam rock era in the 1980s. Pictured alongside his longtime partner, supermodel Jerry Hall and performing as the frontman of arguably the most popular rock band of all time, the photos are a feast for the eyes.

Power couple: Jagger pictured with his long-time partner Jerry Hall in London, 1981 Norman Parkinson/La Galerie de L'instant

The exhibition runs until 1 October at La Galerie de L’instant, 58 Rue Gioffredo, Nice.