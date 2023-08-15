Rare Kurt Cobain memorabilia to be auctioned off

How much would you pay for a piece of Rock History?

An electric guitar once owned by legendary rocker Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, as part of 'The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction'.

The played by Kurt Cobain Teisco Del Ray EV-2T Electric guitar, which is signed by the late singer-songwriter and has the word ‘Sick’ carved into the bottom, is expected to fetch upward of $200,000 (€184,000).

Cobain’s acoustic guitar he played during Nirvana’s 1994 live ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ album, is expected to dwarf that price tag.

Kurt Cobain's Teisco Del Ray EV-2T Electric guitar Kruse GWS Auctions

The signed guitar Kruse GWS Auctions

Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale. There’s also a Kurt Cobain handwritten “Beers That Do Not Cause Hangover” note.

The Kurt Cobain handwritten “Beers That Do Not Cause Hangover” note Kruse GWS Auctions

In addition to some of the Nirvana frontman’s memorabilia, other items in 350+ lots from 'The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction' include jewellery and clothes owned by Elvis, John Lennon, Cher, Bruce Lee and Raquel Welch. This includes Elvis’ custom-made “TCB” diamond ring, his Derbi Dark Bronze Sunglasses and a 14K Gold 'Heartbreak Hotel' St. Christopher Medal.

Elvis' first TCB ring Kruse GWS Auction

Then there’s the sale of an internet domain with the King of Rock 'n' Roll's name, which will make for a unique lot at the auction. The domain cannot be used for e-commerce and is conservatively estimated at $100,000 (€92,000).

The sale by Kruse GWS Auctions will take place online on 26 August.