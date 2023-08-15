Visit Euronews

Rare Kurt Cobain memorabilia to be auctioned off

Kurt Cobain playing his acoustic guitar for the recording of Nirvana's 1994 'Unplugged' album
Kurt Cobain playing his acoustic guitar for the recording of Nirvana's 1994 'Unplugged' album Copyright FRANK MICELOTTA/GETTY IMAGES
By David Mouriquand
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVuuklevk

How much would you pay for a piece of Rock History?

An electric guitar once owned by legendary rocker Kurt Cobain is among the top lots to be sold at Kruse GWS Auction later this month, as part of 'The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The played by Kurt Cobain Teisco Del Ray EV-2T Electric guitar, which is signed by the late singer-songwriter and has the word ‘Sick’ carved into the bottom, is expected to fetch upward of $200,000 (€184,000).

Cobain’s acoustic guitar he played during Nirvana’s 1994 live ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ album, is expected to dwarf that price tag.

Kruse GWS Auctions
Kurt Cobain's Teisco Del Ray EV-2T Electric guitarKruse GWS Auctions
Kruse GWS Auctions
The signed guitarKruse GWS Auctions

Doodles, still photographs and even swimming goggles from the American rocker are also included in the sale. There’s also a Kurt Cobain handwritten “Beers That Do Not Cause Hangover” note.

Kruse GWS Auctions
The Kurt Cobain handwritten “Beers That Do Not Cause Hangover” noteKruse GWS Auctions

In addition to some of the Nirvana frontman’s memorabilia, other items in 350+ lots from 'The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction' include jewellery and clothes owned by Elvis, John Lennon, Cher, Bruce Lee and Raquel Welch. This includes Elvis’ custom-made “TCB” diamond ring, his Derbi Dark Bronze Sunglasses and a 14K Gold 'Heartbreak Hotel' St. Christopher Medal.

Kruse GWS Auction
Elvis' first TCB ringKruse GWS Auction

Then there’s the sale of an internet domain with the King of Rock 'n' Roll's name, which will make for a unique lot at the auction. The domain cannot be used for e-commerce and is conservatively estimated at $100,000 (€92,000).

The sale by Kruse GWS Auctions will take place online on 26 August.

Share this article

You might also like

Music Cinema Elvis Auction